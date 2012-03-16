D3 Consulting’s Dedolph to Join 37th API Automotive / Petroleum Industry Forum

Bloomington, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2012 -- The Detroit Advisory Panel of the Automotive Petroleum Institute (API) will hold its 37th Annual Industry Forum on April 17, 2012 at the Marriott Hotel in Dearborn, Michigan. Under the theme "Dawn of a New Era", the Forum will provide up-to-date information on the fuels and lubricants issues facing vehicle and engine manufacturers.



Keynote speakers and topics will include: John Viera, Global Director, Sustainability & Vehicle Environmental Matters, Ford Motor Co.; ?David Cole, Center for Automotive Research; ??and Fran Lockwood Sr. VP R&D at Valvoline. ?Additional technical presentations on Mid Level Ethanol-Gasoline Blends, ACEA Engine Oil Sequence, VW Light Duty Diesel Engine Lubricant Requirements, Renewable Diesel Fuel, Future Automotive Fuel Direction, Renewable Base Oil, and PC-11 New Diesel Engine Oil Standard are planned. ?



D3 Consulting (D3), a globally recognized industry leader in the filtration and lubrication aftermarket, provides management techniques and services to the auto, light truck, heavy duty, performance, racing, and off road industries. Karl Dedolph, President of D3, is an industry veteran with over 30 years of experience in aftermarket business strategies, recipient of numerous industry awards, is an active participant and member of the American Trucking Association’s Technologies & Maintenance Council (TMC), the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), the American Filtration Society (AFS), the Automotive Aftermarket Industry Association (AAIA), the Performance Warehouse Association (PWA), and the National Association of Diesel Motorsports (NADM). D3 Consulting is headquartered in Bloomington, MN http://www.dedolph3.com