Boardman, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- The brand new D3 Report from PeopleKeys offers businesses an amazingly powerful tool to use in order to improve workplace efficiency, morale, teamwork, productivity and more. It's an all-in-one solution for any business looking to gain an edge, and see company-wide improvements which will ultimately lead to a business which is fine-tuned for ongoing success, growth and profitability.



The D3 Report utilizes three dimensions to develop comprehensive and in-depth analysis, utilizing the DISC Personality Style Assessment, the TEAMS Thinking Style Assessment, and the Workplace Values Style Assessment.



Each of these assessments is a capable test all on its own, providing insight into different aspects of each person who takes it. By combining all three though, new levels of analysis and a far greater impact can be achieved with one simple testing and analysis solution.



It's a tool which employers can greatly benefit from, as managers and business owners learn how to motivate and inspire their employees, produce better teamwork and efficiency, improve communication, and maximize productivity and results by getting the best of each person, and creating a whole which is even greater than the sum of its parts.



The D3 Report is also beneficial to individual employees, as they learn more about themselves, what suits them best, and what their strengths and weaknesses are. They'll be able to stay on track and reach their own goals, communicate with fellow employees more, and positively receive and respond to constructive criticism.



With one easy to use assessment and analysis tool, the D3 Report will become a true difference maker in the corporate world. It not only will provide greater understanding of employees and the organization as a whole, but will also provide easily implementable step-by-step action plans to produce change.



The D3 Report allows businesses to create hiring benchmarks, build stronger teams, improve relationships and communication, increase employee morale, enhance productivity, and be ready for growth and success, while reaching new heights.



More information on the DISC personality test and the new D3 Report is available at DISCInsights.com. Call 800.779.3472 to place an order today and begin utilizing this powerful and comprehensive tool.



About PeopleKeys

PeopleKeys provides a state of the art online delivery system with instant access to DISC personality tests and behavioral assessment tools, and a variety of customizable tests and reports. Translation is available in a variety of languages, making PeopleKeys the international leader for helping organizations to unlock human potential, with over 25 years of experience in the field. More information on the company is available at PeopleKeys.com, and more information on the DISC personality test can be found at DISCInsights.com.