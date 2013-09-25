Da-Les Auto Body Announces That It Just Received Its 23rd 5-Star Review on Yelp

Sunnyvale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Da-Les Auto Body, an auto body repair shop located in Sunnyvale, Calif., has just announced that they have just earned their 23rd 5-star review on Yelp. The company, which is well-known in the area for its top-notch auto repair services, has been listed on Yelp for 10 years and has an average rating of four stars.



The fact that Da-Les Auto Body is earning such high marks from customers who post on the popular Yelp site probably does not come as much of a surprise to the many people who have worked with them over the years. Since the day Da-Les Auto Body opened for business back in 1978, it has strived to use the latest and most advanced collision repair techniques and materials to bring vehicles back to their pre-accident condition. All of this hard work has definitely paid off; according to an article on the company’s website, Da-Les Auto Body has been named the number one collision repair facility for the past four years by Consumer Business Review, and the company has an A rating with the Better Business Bureau.



In addition to staying on top of the latest equipment and methods to repair both foreign and domestic vehicles, Da-Les Auto Body also works hard to be sure it’s up to date on the ever-changing business environment. For example, Da-Les Auto Body is committed to being part of the incredibly popular social media movement. In addition to its presence on Yelp, Da-Les Auto Body maintains an active Facebook page as well as a Google-plus page.



“The employees of Da-Les Auto Body are highly skilled and trained in the use of our equipment and materials, constantly staying abreast of new procedures and methods of repairing and refinishing today’s technical vehicles,” an article on the company’s user friendly website noted, adding that their dedication to quality and excellence has earned Da-Les a place among the elite and most discerning of automotive enthusiasts.



Anybody who would like to learn more about Da-Les Auto Body may visit their website at any time; there, they can read about the types of collision repair services they offer. People are also welcome to follow them on their Facebook or Google-plus pages.



About Da-Les Auto Body

Da-Les Auto Body caters to foreign and domestic vehicles, while utilizing the latest and most advanced collision repair techniques, tools and equipment. They have been named the number one collision repair facility for the past four years by Consumer Business Review. The Certified Green Investment shop has an impressive green program in place and is an award winner from the City of Sunnyvale for “Outstanding Commitment to Environmental Protection.” Da-Les serves the Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Mountain View, San Jose and Milpitas areas. For more information, please visit http://da-lesautobody.com/



728 San Aleso Avenue

Sunnyvale, CA 94085

408-734-3100