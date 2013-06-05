Da-Les Auto Body Congratulates the City of Santa Clara on Being Chosen to Host the 2016 Super Bowl

Sunnyvale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- So far, only ten cities in the United States have played host to the Super Bowl. In recent news, the city of Santa Clara, California announced the 2016 Super Bowl 50 will be played in its new Levi’s Stadium which will hold 75,000 fans upon completion. Those looking for a Santa Clara auto body shop often find Da-Les Auto Body. Da-Les is excited about this announcement and congratulates the city on the encouraging news.



Hosting the Super Bowl is not just great news for Santa Clara area football fans. It means good things for local businesses too. Host cities typically enjoy an increase in business at hotels and restaurants, clothing boutiques, sightseeing tour operators, real estate agents, department stores and shops of all kinds. The 2016 event is projected to pump hundreds of millions of dollars into the city of Santa Clara and its local economy as shop owners and residents graciously anticipate the arrival of guests from across the country and around the world.



“The benefits to a community that hosts the Super Bowl come in many forms, including the opportunity to show others the excellent quality of life that we enjoy, and all of Santa Clara’s merchants are ready to welcome visitors,” said a representative of Da-Les Auto Body, the Sunnyvale business specializing in expert auto collision and repair.



Da-Les Auto Body, a family owned business, has served the area since 1978 with quality work including auto body repair, collision repair, dent repair, auto detailing and auto painting. The only “certified green investment” shop in Sunnyvale, Da-Les was also ranked as the top collision repair shop for the last four years by the Consumer Business Review. “Obviously we hope people in town for the big game won’t need our services, but you could look at it as an opportunity to drive a car home in better shape than it was on the way to the game,” the representative continued. “There’s enough time to get dents repaired or wheels aligned with our fast and efficient service.”



About Da-Les Auto Body

Da-Les Auto Body is a family run business that has provided expert collision repair services for foreign and domestic cars since 1978. Utilizing the latest and most advanced collision repair techniques, tools and equipment, Da-Les’ highly skilled employees restore vehicles to their pre-accident condition. They have been named the number one collision repair facility for the past four years by Consumer Business Review and are the area’s only Certified Green Investment shop recognized for their commitment to environmental protection. Da-Les proudly serves the Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Mountain View, San Jose and Milpitas areas. For more information, visit: http://da-lesautobody.com/



Da-Les Auto Body

728 San Aleso Avenue

Sunnyvale, CA 94085