Da-Les Auto Body Now Offering Cupertino Customers Car Rental/Shuttle Service at No Cost

Sunnyvale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- When it comes to quick repairs, higher quality and better customer service, Da-Les Auto Body is proving that bigger is better by now offering their valued customers free car rentals and shuttle rides from the city of Cupertino to their large Sunnyvale facility. The Sunnyvale and Cupertino auto body repair and collision specialists serve the San Jose and Sunnyvale areas catering to foreign and domestic vehicles.



While many small auto body repair shops are often unable to consistently provide high quality repairs quickly or the level of customer service to match, Da-Les Auto Body has taken to heart the phrase “go big or go home.” The leading auto body repair and collision service has just announced that they will be offering free car rentals and shuttle rides to and from the city of Cupertino to Sunnyvale. With their expertise, knowledge, superior customer service, and large state-of-the-art auto body repair center, customers experience a fast, pain-free work turn around.



“Unlike small auto body shops, we have grown our facility and services to accommodate the growing demand from Cupertino customers seeking out our services,” said a Da-Les Auto Body spokesperson. “By offering the free car rental and shuttle service to these customers, we can make the repair process even more convenient and fast for them.”



For more than 30 years, Da-Les Auto Body has been providing the San Francisco Bay area with high quality automotive repair services including auto body repair, collision repair, dent repair, auto detailing, and auto painting. The area’s longstanding number one awarded collision repair facility and coveted Environment Protection award winner is a Certified Green Investment shop with a comprehensive green program in place.



As an authority in Japanese, European, and American vehicles, the Sunnyvale auto body shop experts have implemented the latest and most advanced collision repair techniques, tools and equipment available. Their “Chief Velocity” Laser Measuring System provides real-time feedback during re-alignment to precisely bring the car back to its pre-accident condition.



Their large facility in Sunnyvale includes well apportioned drive-in estimate/repair bays with six frame racks, an environmentally isolated paint shop featuring three spray booths and a detail shop with two detailing areas. A computerized paint matching system ensures that each car’s paint matches the factory finish. Once completed, the paint is oven-baked to create a durable, high-quality finish in a process similar to that used by vehicle manufacturers and then buffed and polished before delivery. Additionally, they clean the car inside and out, and even detail and clean the tires.



Da-Les Auto Body works with all insurance companies and makes the necessary calls to expedite the claim process. The Da-Les Auto Body website explains the claim process, options for towing and rental cars as well as much more. For more information, please visit http://www.da-lesautobody.com/



About Da-Les Auto Body

The collision repair specialists cater to foreign and domestic vehicles while utilizing the latest and most advanced collision repair techniques, tools and equipment. They have been named the number one collision repair facility for the past four years by Consumer Business Review. The Certified Green Investment shop has an impressive green program in place and is an award winner from the City of Sunnyvale for “Outstanding Commitment to Environment Protection.” Da-Les serves the Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Mountain View, San Jose and Milpitas areas.