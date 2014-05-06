Da-Les Auto Body Posts New Blog to Their Website That Highlights Their Generous Lifetime Warranty

Sunnyvale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Da-Las Auto Body, a full service auto repair facility that has earned an A rating with the Better Business Bureau, has just posted a new and informative blog to their website that explains why and how they started to offer a lifetime warranty on their auto body repairs. Titled “Da-Les Auto Body: Pioneer of the Auto Body Life Time Warranty,” the article gives interesting insight about warranties, and why the founders of Da-Les decided over two decades ago to start offering them on their work.



As a previous press release about Da-Les notes, the auto body shop has always been committed to top-notch customer service. In the nearly 40 years they have been in business, everybody at Da-Las has learned first-hand that great customer service goes well beyond a new coat of shiny paint and a comfortable waiting room. It also involves standing behind their work, and always being willing to go the extra mile.



Interestingly, the new blog on the Da-Les Auto Body site notes, there is a difference between a warranty and a guarantee. While a guarantee means the work will not break, rust or be damaged in other ways, a warranty means the repair will not be compromised by anything they did or did not do for as long as the client owns the vehicle.



“We warrant our repairs to be free from defects in the metal fabrication, attachment, priming, and painting. We also cover pin striping or decal replacement, when and where appropriate,” the new blog explains, adding that warranty covers any mechanical damages that relate directly to the accident or incident in which the vehicle was originally damaged.



“This means if we replace your fan motor after an accident and it doesn't work as advertised, we'll fix it.”



One key part of the warranty relates to the parts that the friendly and knowledgeable repair people use at Da-Les. Customers can rest assured that their vehicles are being repaired with only top-quality, original equipment manufacturer parts.



Anybody who would like to learn more about Da-Les Auto Body is welcome to visit their website, there, they can read the new blog in its entirety, as well as about the top-notch auto repair services that they offer their clients.



About Da-Les Auto Body

Da-Les Auto Body is located at 728 San Aleso Avenue Sunnyvale, CA 94085 (contact phone number 408-734-3100). It is a full service repair facility that caters to foreign and domestic vehicles while utilizing the latest and most advanced collision repair techniques, tools and equipment. They have been named the number one collision repair facility for the past four years by Consumer Business Review. The Certified Green Investment shop has an impressive green program in place and is an award winner from the City of Sunnyvale for "Outstanding Commitment to Environmental Protection." Da-Les serves the Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Mountain View, San Jose and Milpitas areas. For more information, please visit http://da-lesautobody.com/



Da-Les Auto Body Inc.

728 San Aleso Ave.

Sunnyvale, Ca. 94085