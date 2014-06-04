German delicatessen in Coeur d'Alene, ID begins local online marketing campaign

Hayden, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Daanen’s Delicatessen, a German delicatessen in Coeur d'Alene, ID, specializing in authentic German cuisine, along with craft beer and worldly wine varietals, has formed an online marketing partnership with BizIQ, a firm specializing in small business web optimization.



In partnering with BizIQ, Daanen’s Delicatessen is seeking to strengthen its search engine visibility through Google’s local search results. BizIQ will assist the company in building its niche brand and products in a digital realm, while also streamlining its social media presence, company information, online reviews and more. Daanen’s Delicatessen will benefit from a comprehensive new website, featuring seamless navigation and a continuously updated blog, which will serve as a knowledge base for visitors to the site.



In optimizing its brand for online exposure and visibility, Daanen’s Delicatessen is seeking to gain local attention within its service area, appealing to potential patrons searching for authentic German cuisine and sandwich varieties, as well as an abundant assortment of craft beers, wines and local tasting events.



“Our cuisine is well known regionally for its authenticity and creativity,” said Mark Daanen, Owner of Daanen’s Delicatessen. “Through BizIQ’s services, we’re making a better push to spread the word online about our thousands of menu options, exceptional number of craft beers and wines, and generate interest in our popular local tasting events.”



Family owned and operated since 1992, Daanen’s Delicatessen is home to an exceptional selection of authentic German cuisine options. The shop features thousands of unique sandwich combinations, over 250 craft and import beer options, 500 unique wine varietals and retail meats and cheeses.



Serving Hayden and Coeur d'Alene, ID, Daanen’s Delicatessen offers catering options to customers seeking to bring its unique menu to their own events. The shop is also highly regarded for its tasting events, at which it pairs delectable beer and wine options with the complex tastes of Germanic cuisine. The shop features both lunch and dinner menus for the convenience of its patrons.



To learn more about Daanen’s Delicatessen, the company’s events or to view its entire menu online, please visit its website at http://daanensdelicatessen.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ, its expertise regarding local search engine optimization or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.