Recently published research from GlobalData, "Daclizumab (Multiple Sclerosis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- GlobalData has released its new PharmaPoint Drug Evaluation report, "Daclizumab (Multiple Sclerosis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022". Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic, inflammatory neurological disorder characterized pathologically by demyelination, axonal transection and neurodegeneration within the central nervous system. With curative therapy still elusive, current disease management is dependent on life-long pharmacotherapy with disease-modifying therapies (DMT). The dominance of first-line injectable DMTs, including the interferon beta (IFNB) agents: Bayer's Betaseron/Betaferon (IFNB-1b), Biogen's Avonex (IFNB-1a) and Merck's Rebif (IFNB-1a), and Teva's Copaxone (glatiramer acetate), has been a salient feature of the MS therapeutics market. However, the competitive landscape is undergoing significant change with the emergence of oral therapies, several pipeline products with notable efficacies, and looming generics/biosimilars following the patent expiries of key branded products during the forecast period. In addition, the entry of new companies such as Sanofi/Genzyme and F. Hoffmann-La-Roche/Genentech will challenge the position of the established players in the MS marketplace.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Daclizumab high-yield process (daclizumab) is an investigational, once-monthly, SC therapy that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of RRMS. Daclizumab is a humanized mAb that selectively binds to the CD25 a-subunit of the high affinity IL-2 receptor, which is highly expressed in activated T cells. Abbott Laboratories currently holds the global rights to daclizumab following its $722m acquisition of Facet Biotech in 2010, and is under a collaborative agreement with Biogen Idec for its development (Abbott Laboratories, press release, 2010). Daclizumab was previously marketed by Roche under the trade name Zenapax for the prophylaxis of acute organ rejection in kidney transplant patients, but the company completely discontinued the drug in 2009, citing commercial reasons. Roche is not currently involved in the daclizumab MS project.
Scope
- Overview of Multiple Sclerosis, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on Daclizumab including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for Daclizumab for the top ten countries from 2012 to 2022.
- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Canada, China and India
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Multiple Sclerosis
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- PharmaPoint: Multiple Sclerosis - US Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Multiple Sclerosis - China Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Multiple Sclerosis - Japan Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Multiple Sclerosis - India Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Multiple Sclerosis - Italy Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Multiple Sclerosis - Spain Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Multiple Sclerosis - France Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Multiple Sclerosis - United Kingdom Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Multiple Sclerosis - Germany Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Multiple Sclerosis - Canada Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022