Dacula Carpet Cleaning Service Expands Online Presence

Dacula, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2021 -- Triangle Legacy Dacula is expanding its online presence and marketing efforts.



Triangle Legacy offers commercial and residential carpet cleaning and water, fire, storm and mold damage restoration. The company covers much of the Metro Atlanta region. Triangle Legacy is based in Dacula. The company is available 24/7 and offers emergency response services.



The decision to ramp up the company's online marketing work was something owner Andrew Ross has considered for a while. The issue he has is time. A comprehensive online marketing program takes time.



"Just like you, I have so many hours in a day. I can spend my working hours doing the job I love with the company I created or I can spend that time doing online work," he said. "That's easy. My customers are my priority. I'm going to deliver the best service I possibly can."



Still, the idea of doing more to reach out to people remained. Mr. Ross said his customers regularly tell him he needs to do more to tell others about the suite of services his company offers. While word of mouth is wonderful, it is also slow.



"They keep telling me I need to be online. I definitely listen to my customers because they have some truly amazing ideas. I need a website. I need a blog about the kinds of services we offer," he said. "It is certainly something I need to do."



Mr. Ross did some research and talked to other companies around the nation in the same business. The Soaring Away company name kept coming up. He said he learned Holly Powell and her crew specialize in promoting companies like his online.



"The more I heard, the more I said this is something I should look into. I contacted Holly and we started moving forward," he said.



For Ms. Powell's part, selecting a new company to partner with is something she also takes seriously. She researched Triangle Legacy and spoke to Mr. Ross' customers.



"Andrew has a very solid reputation. His customers speak so well of him. His list of services is impressive," Ms. Powell said. "Still, the most important thing is his reputation. We look forward to telling more people about the quality of his cleaning and restoration work."



For more information or to schedule an appointment for one on the company's services, visit Triangle Legacy in Dacula.



Triangle Legacy in Dacula GA is a full-service carpet cleaning service that specializes in residential and commercial carpet cleaning, tile & grout cleaning, upholstery cleaning, and water damage restoration. The company is located in Dacula GA and serves surrounding areas. Founded over two decades ago, Triangle Legacy Dacula GA goes above and beyond superficial cleanliness.



Triangle Legacy

2489 Wimberly Pine Court

Dacula, GA 30019

(678) 701-6047

trianglelegacy@gmail.com

https://trianglelegacydacula.com