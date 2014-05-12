DadaJOE.com the World's Largest Business Network and Marketplace with Free Membership

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- DadaJOE.com, which is fast becoming the world’s largest network and marketplace to socialize and generate business, is offering free membership. The online business network which offers entrepreneurs hundreds of opportunities to sell, buy or find partners for projects has become the modern way to do business online.



Networking is one of the most important parts of a businesses success but, unfortunately, there are not many online business networks that give you the opportunity to connect, generate business opportunities and to network with long lasting results. DadaJOE.com wanted to change the world of online business networking and bring a modern approach to allow business owners to sell products and meet people where they can make valued connections.



With the opportunity to Video Chat, Partner, Find Jobs or Hire top quality freelancers, the powerful online networking site has listened to the complaints of people who have used other networking sites. After listening to what business people wanted, they came up with a site that is friendly, powerful and gave business people an effective business networking experience.



The marketplace allows people to buy products as well as sell their products or services to millions of users for free. DadaJOE.com business network turns the big world into a small networking place to allow businesses to generate growth in sales and the assurance of a positive sustainable future.



There has never been a business-networking site available that allows small business owners to network with so many different people with the prospect of increasing their sales and making valuable contacts.



A spokesman for DadaJOE.com said: “We wanted to build a real business networking site that allows business owners to meet new business people, socialise and network in a modern way. With the economic climate, we understand how hard it is for some businesses, and by using our business network, businesses can increase their sales as well as receiving more business opportunities.”



For people who would like to learn more about the business-networking site, please visit https://www.dadajoe.com



About DadaJOE.com

DadaJOE.com provides applications which replace the physical office, Conference Halls, Traditional Banking and more that affect day to day business operations. With much focus on improving living and business conditions in people and other developing countries across the globe. DadaJOE.com allows businesses and individuals to keep in touch even when working in different locations across the world.



A complete business/social platform with chat, modern wall for sharing with advanced app features like e-Parnership, My Connects, groups, business pages and more…



Socialize and do all Businesses on one Platform. It's FREE!

Grow your Business Globally while connecting with people. A Marketplace to Shop or Sell all Products faster, and securely to Millions of users without paying high Commissions. DadaJOE.com - We Connect You to the World