Dagnabbit Games Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Its Highly Interactive Card Games

Edmonton, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2020 -- Dagnabbit Games has proudly announced that it is introducing a wide range of highly interactive card games for everyone. Founded by a North American entrepreneur Dennis F. Larsen, the company has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for these games. It has taken the company several months to develop the art and gameplay for Dagnabbit Games, and the primary aim of these amazing card games is to bring people, especially friends and family closer together in the real world.



"As I look around at my children and grandchildren, who have been raised in a miraculous era of high tech gadgets and endless streaming entertainment, I have learned to treasure the time we can set such things aside and interactively play something together." Said Dennis F. Larsen, the Founder of Dagnabbit Games, while introducing this inspiring project to the Kickstarter community. "We are pleased to introduce these fresh, new games to you and hope you will support us in our efforts to bring friends and families closer together." He added.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/dagnabbitgames/dagnabbit-highly-interactive-card-games and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the production of these tabletop games. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of CA$ 7,500, while the creator of these games, Dennis Larsen is offering these games as a reward for the backers. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Dagnabbit Games

Dagnabbit Games is a one of a kind gaming company founded by Dennis F. Larsen. Dennis is based in the United States and Canada, and he aims to bring friends and family closer in the real world through his games. Moreover, he is currently raising funds and support for his card games on his Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign.



Contact:

Contact Person: Dennis Larsen

Company: Dagnabbit Games

City: Edmonton

State: Alberta

Country: Canada

Email: dennisflarsen@gmail.com

Website: www.dagnabbitgames.com