Daily Celebrity News, Celebrity Photos, Music Reviews, Indie & Celebrity Interviews, & Latest Music/Videos, PopCulturez.com Covers It All

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Whether looking for new music, celebrity photos, pop-culture news, feature interviews with new and established names, or editorials on topics that matter; http://www.popculturez.com is fast becoming the go-to place for thousands of online fans.



Cutting through the trash, their editorial team finds the latest celebrity news, gossip, and scandals - while also being sure to deliver entertainment news, politics, inspirational pieces, sports, and more - frequently beating the competition to the punch!



Where many other sites limit themselves in diversified outlook, www.PopCulturez.com keeps an open mind - and the same can be said of their ever-popular music reviews section.



Their reviews bring a mix of the mainstream and the underground, giving an idea what to expect from the likes of Taylor Swift and Jay Z, while also giving an upfront look at next-to-blow independent artists in a number of genres.



With a proven ability to pick out indie artists (Who become the next big name), www.PopCulturez.com is becoming the place for music fans looking to catch the next big thing before it breaks, while also keeping people up-to-date with the biggest music releases. From rock, pop to rap, dance, reggae, and more, PopCulturez.com has it covered.



Explaining how they decide what to include on the site, Managing Editor, Tom Clover stated; "We try not to limit ourselves to just one style or genre, as we don't believe our readers are trying to limit themselves, either. Instead, we treat our content, including music reviews and interviews, with an unwritten 'rule of cool.'" He added, "It's tough to explain, but you just know it when you feel it!"



This broad appeal extends to the weekly interviews, and features which lift the lid on names from music, movies, and more - with both mainstream and lesser-known names getting closer to their fans, while also garnering new ones.



So, whether people are interested in celebrity news, celebrity gossip, celebrity scandals, new music, movies, advice, politics, sports, technology, fashion, health, or any number of other topics (Including entertainment news), it seems that www.PopCulturez.com has it all covered.



Recognized for their consistently high-quality content, PopCulturez.Com ensures there is something to interest people on a day-to-day basis - whatever their interests are...they are a fine blend of everything.



About PopCulturez.Com

Popculturez.com is an entertainment, lifestyle, artist hub and celebrity news portal, which is a part of New Media collective. It is made up of a culturally and universally diverse group of journalists (Who have interviewed an abundance of celebrities and powerful public figures over the years for both print and online mediums), political activists, publicists, promoters, tech geeks, musicians and DJs, with over two decades of experience combined.



It is everything pop culture, pop, hip-hop, rock, entertainment, fashion, tech, business and lifestyle. Collectively, they are knowledgeable of all genres; therefore they are a great blend of everything! They cover it all – including both indie and mainstream artists alike.



Popculturez.com is fresh; it is hip, and it is for those who want to BE.



Media Contact:

Faith Kruse

press@popculturez.com