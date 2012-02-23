Daily Deals Fans Rejoice, Australia's Own Buyii.com.au Delivers All the Deals in One Email

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2012 -- Group buying, more commonly known as the 'daily deals' phenomenon, seems to be the next big thing as far as online shoppers concerned. Finally, by grouping together and flexing some serious consumer muscle, bargain hunters everywhere have managed to save thousands on a huge variety of different products and services. Websites have popped up by the dozens, taking maximum advantage of this trend and the high demand Australians have placed on the group-buying industry as a whole. Catch of the Day, Groupon, Scoopon, Spreets. The list goes on. But, unfortunately, there's a problem.



Fans of the daily deal sites will all experience it without exception: in-box overload. As each daily deal site attempts to trumpet it's product and services louder than the next, consumers find their email overloaded with advertising and communication from dozens of sites all promising the next best deal. While their bargains are welcome, it's become almost impossible for time-poor Australians to sort through the mess that is these emails and locate deals that really stand out.



Enter Buyii, the website which turned the popular 'deal of the day' concept on its head when it launched as Australia's ultimate daily deals aggregator. In a bold mood aimed at de-cluttering the lives of thousands of deals fans nation-wide, Buyii offered users a truly unique proposition; access to the hundreds of daily deals offered by all the major deal sites in one convenient package. The results? Well, the future for Buyii just couldn't be brighter.



Buyii.com.au has won a loyal following by offering consumers an escape from the hectic world of group buying which, until their arrival, was a chaotic affair. Not only can people centralise their daily deal information into a single source, Buyii also lets users conveniently filter their deals so as to make the process even more pain free. “Buyii has improved the search for all the best local deals online by organising all the deals into categories and segments,” the website confirmed. So for those only interested in dining out deals or Melbourne daily deals, never fear – Buyii.com.au has them covered.



Buyii has been embraced by consumers everywhere; receiving 200,000 unique visitors per month and in regularly delivering comprehensive deal information to over 30,000 registered users. On top of that, Buyii.com.au was recently recognised as an innovator in Australian industry as a finalist in the Australian Online Retail Industry Awards, cementing its position as a leader within the highly-competitive daily deal sector. Clearly, buying isn't the only thing Australians are doing as a group as people everything turn to Buyii.com.au to make sense of their daily deals on a daily basis.



About Buyii

Buyii.com.au is Australia's leading daily deal aggregator, bringing together hundreds of deals to tens of thousands of users nation-wide. Receiving 200,000 unique visitors a month and a finalist in the recent Australian Online Retail Industry Awards, Buyii.com.au has set the bar high in terms of the collection of the best of the nations daily deals and allowed it's many users the ease of finding the best deals to suit their personal needs, without needing to spend time and effort sorting through the rest. For more information, visit http://www.buyii.com.au