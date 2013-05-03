Daily Motivational Quotes App Gets Even Better with More Quotes, Fixes, Support

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Even more uplifting and inspiring quotes are now available on the popular Android app, “Daily Motivational Quotes.”



The most recent update to the app adds 300 handpicked quotes from famous role models like Zig Ziglar, Steve Jobs, Guy Kawasaki, David Ogilvy and Jim Rohn. Additionally, the update includes fixes for several bugs and support for more devices.



“Users identified some problems and some opportunities to improve Daily Motivational Quotes,” said Anthony Lai, co-founder and CEO of TapBlaze, the company that developed the app. “We listened to their feedback and made the app even better.”



Not only can users become inspired by the quotes’ words of wisdom, but they can calm their senses by looking at a beautiful scene. Each quote appears on a serene background that invokes a sense of peace and focus. In addition, the app lets users easily share these inspirational sentiments with others via Facebook, Twitter, SMS message and email.



“Users will enjoy reading these quotes each morning as they sip a cup of coffee. These meaningful words will help anyone start their day with a renewed sense of purpose and determination,” Lai said.



People who use the app say it enriches their lives.



- “Extremely Uplifting - Very thought provoking in a positive way! Love this app!”

- “Great Job! It’s a pick me up every time I read them.”



Included in the app are quotes like these:



“Don’t let the noise of others’ opinions drown out your inner voice,” – Steve Jobs.



“It is hard to fail, but it is worse never to have tried to succeed,” – Theodore Roosevelt.



“You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take,” – Wayne Gretzky.



Currently, “Daily Motivational Quotes” is available for Android devices, but an iOS version for iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad users is in the works.



TapBlaze, the developer of “Daily Motivational Quotes” is also responsible for the popular apps “Marley the Talking Dog,” “My Ice Cream Shop” and “My Cake Shop” apps, which has been downloaded by more than 1 million users worldwide. Marley the Talking Dog lets users interact with a cute puppy dog who responds when you speak to him. My Ice Cream Shop lets players make tempting treats with hundreds of different ice cream and topping combinations. My Cake Shop allows users to unleash their inner pastry chef by creating literally thousands of different cakes for any occasion.



About TapBlaze

TapBlaze serves as the mobile app development division of Los Angeles-based Lai Systems LLC. TapBlaze is a self-funded, profitable, mobile gaming company started in July 2012; their games in the Android and iOS markets have been installed in more than 1 million devices to date. When asked about the firm, co-founder and CEO Anthony Lai, PhD states, "Our vision is to build an enduring franchise that gamers will still be excited about a decade from now… We strive to develop high-quality apps that our users will find entertaining, fun, and useful. We believe our attention to detail, commitment to customer satisfaction, and expertise in the mobile marketing space will make our apps stand out." To learn more about TapBlaze please visit them on the web at http://www.tapblaze.com.