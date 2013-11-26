Daily Route Management Deemed Vital by Magline

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Magline, Inc. manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magline has taken a leadership role in route distribution which directly impacts those industries involved with packing and packaging. Route delivery is a holistic connection of the supply chain.



Part of the Magline industry sector diversification strategy in 2014 is to streamline the creation of manual or automatic daily routes. Route delivery means adding and removing stops, creating ad-hoc shipments, managing route and load sequence, build a load summary by order/stop/shipment, optimize route planning. CooLift is part of the route delivery solution that favorably helps manage daily challenges across a wide variety of industries from beverage to linen cleaning services to the renewable energy industry.



Magline solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

Marketing Manager

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209