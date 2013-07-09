Daily Stock Reporter Is Following These Following Stocks

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- DailyStockReporter.com, a leading online financial newsletter source, Reports on the following BASF SE (NASDAQ: BASFY), Open Joint Stock Company Oil Company LUKOIL (NASDAQ: LUKOY), Bunge Limited (NASDAQ: BGEPF)



BASF SE (NASDAQ: BASFY), BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company’s Chemicals segment provides basic chemicals, glues, and electronic chemicals for the semiconductor and solar cell industries; solvents and plasticizers; and starting materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and pharmaceuticals. Its Plastics segment offers performance polymers, such as engineering plastics, polyamides, and polyamide intermediates, as well as foams and specialty plastics; and polyurethanes, including basic products, tailor-made systems, and specialties for the construction and automotive industries, and household appliances. The company’s Performance Products segment offers dispersions and pigments for the formulation of coatings, printing and packaging inks, varnishes, adhesives, and construction materials; care chemicals for hygiene, personal care, home care, and industrial and institutional cleaning businesses; products for the food and feed, flavor and fragrance, and pharmaceutical industries; paper chemicals; and performance chemicals for industrial applications. Its Functional Solutions segment offers automotive and industrial catalysts; battery materials; automotive and industrial coatings; concrete admixtures; and construction systems, such as tile adhesives and decorative paints. The company’s Agricultural Solutions segment provides fungicides, herbicides, and insecticides; seed treatment products; and pest control products for public health, professional pest control, and landscape maintenance. Its Oil and Gas segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, South America, and the Caspian Sea region; and trade, transportation, and storage of natural gas in Europe. BASF SE has strategic alliances with Owens Corning and TenCate Advanced Composites. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Ludwigshafen am Rhein, Germany.



Open Joint Stock Company Oil company LUKOIL (NASDAQ: LUKOY), Open Joint Stock Company Oil company LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas in Russia and internationally. Its exploration and production activities are primarily located in Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, the Middle East, South America, northern and western Africa, and south-east Asia. The company is also involved in refining, marketing, and trading crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and processing and trading petrochemical products. In addition, it engages in the generation, transmission, and sale of electricity, heat, and related services. As of January 1, 2012, the company had proved reserves of 17,269 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 13,403 million barrels of crude oil and 23,196 billion cubic feet of gas. Further, it retails its refined products through approximately 5.7 thousand petrol stations in 27 countries, primarily under the LUKOIL brand; and sells refined products at wholesale. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. Open Joint Stock Company Oil company LUKOIL operates as a subsidiary of ING Bank (Eurasia) ZAO.



Bunge Limited (NASDAQ: BGEPF), Bunge Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture and food business worldwide. Its Agribusiness segment engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products, such as oilseeds and grains, primarily soybeans, rapeseed or canola, sunflower seed, wheat, and corn to animal feed manufacturers, livestock producers, wheat and corn millers, third party edible oil processing companies, biodiesel industries, and other oilseed processors. The company’s Sugar and Bioenergy segment produces and sells sugar and ethanol; trades and merchandises sugar; and generates electricity from burning sugarcane bagasse. As of December 31, 2012, this segment had a total installed capacity of approximately 144 megawatts; and sugarcane plantations of approximately 339,000 hectares under cultivation. Its Edible Oil Products segment offers packaged and bulk oils, shortenings, margarines, mayonnaise, sauces, pastes, condiments, seasonings, processed tomato products, and other products to baked goods companies, snack food producers, restaurant chains, foodservice distributors, and other food manufacturers, as well as grocery chains, wholesalers, distributors, and other retailers. The company’s Milling Products segment produces and sells various wheat flours and bakery mixes; corn milling products, primarily dry milled corn meals, flours, and grits, as well as soy-fortified corn meal, corn-soy blend, and other products; and packaged milled rice products to industrial, bakery, and food processing companies. Its Fertilizer segment produces, blends, and distributes nitrogen, phosphate, and potash fertilizer formulations, such as phosphate-based liquid and solid nitrogen fertilizers; single super phosphate; and ammonia, urea, and liquid fertilizers for the agriculture industry. Bunge Limited was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.



