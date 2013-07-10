Daily Stock Reporter Is Keeping an Eye on These Following Stocks

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- DailyStockReporter.com, a leading online financial newsletter source, Reports on the following: Danone (NASDAQ: DANOY), Bridgestone Corp. (NASDAQ: BRDCY), Federal National Mortgage Association (NASDAQ: FNMAS)



Every day we scan the markets for the hottest stocks with the best potential for huge gains. Our vast network is second to none when it comes to delivering fast moving stocks and more importantly getting you out in front of them.



Join Us Here: http://dailystockreporter.com



Danone (NASDAQ: DANOY), Danone produces and distributes food and beverage products. The company’s Fresh Dairy Products division produces and distributes yogurts, fermented dairy products, and other specialty fresh dairy products under the Activia, Actimel, Danonino, Fruchtswerge, Danoninho, Petit Gervais, Danimals, Serenito, Milkuat, Danacol, Densia, Oikos, Danette, Fantasia, Vitalinea, Taillefine, and Ser brand names. Its Waters division offers packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water under Evian, Volvic, Bonafont, Mizone, Fontvella, Lanjarón, Villavicencio and Villa del Sur, Aqua, and Zywiec Zdroj brand names. The company’s Baby Nutrition division produces and distributes specialized food for babies and young children to complement breast-feeding, as well as solid foods for babies under Aptamil, Nutrilon, Almiron, Gallia, Bebelac, Cow&Gate, Blédina, and Malyutka brand names. Its Medical Nutrition division provides specialized food for people receiving medical treatment, babies afflicted with certain illnesses, and frail elderly people. Its products include liquid oral nutritional supplements, hypoallergenic products, nutritional products for special medical needs, oral and feeding tube food products for the dietary treatment of infants and children, and products for tube feeding for dietary treatment of patients who are not capable of feeding themselves and suffer from illness related malnutrition. This division markets its products under Nutricia brand, as well as a portfolio of sub-brands, including Nutrison, Fortimel/Fortisip, Neocate, Nutrini/Infatrini, and Souvenaid. The company serves individual consumers, retail chains, traditional market outlets, pharmacies, hospitals, and clinics. It has operations in Russia, France, the United States, China, Spain, Indonesia, Mexico, Argentina, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Groupe Danone and changed its name to Danone in April 2009. Danone was founded in 1899 and is based in Paris, France.



Get a Free Technical Analysis on: http://dailystockreporter.com/market-scan/?symbol=DANOY



Bridgestone Corp. (NASDAQ: BRDCY), Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing tires and rubber products worldwide. The company’s Tire segment provides tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, and motorcycles, as well as offers retreading materials and services, automotive maintenance and repair services, tire raw materials, and other tire-related products. Its Diversified Products segment manufactures and sells chemical and industrial products, such as vehicle parts, polyurethane foam and related products, electronic precision parts, industrial materials-related products, civil engineering and construction materials and equipment, and other products; sporting goods comprising golf balls, golf clubs, golf wear, tennis goods, and other products; and bicycles, bicycle-related goods, and other products. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.



Get a Free Technical Analysis on: http://dailystockreporter.com/market-scan/?symbol=BRDCY



Federal National Mortgage Association (NASDAQ: FNMAS) Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders in the primary mortgage market into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). It operates in three segments: Single-Family Credit Guaranty, Multifamily, and Capital Markets. The Single-Family Credit Guaranty segment securitizes single-family mortgage loans into Fannie Mae MBS and facilitates the purchase of single-family mortgage loans for the company’s mortgage portfolio. The Multifamily segment securitizes multifamily mortgage loans into Fannie Mae MBS; purchases multifamily mortgage loans; and provides credit enhancement for bonds issued by state and local housing finance authorities to finance multifamily housing. This segment also provides debt financing structures that can be used to facilitate construction loans; delegated underwriting and servicing; and multifamily mortgage servicing. The Capital Markets segment manages the company’s investment activity in mortgage-related assets and other interest-earning non-mortgage investments. This segment provides funds to the mortgage market through short-term financing and investing activities. Its financing activities include whole loan conduit transactions, early funding transactions, real estate mortgage investment conduit and other structured securitization activities, and mortgage-backed securities trading services. The company’s principal customers include mortgage banking companies, savings and loan associations, savings banks, commercial banks, credit unions, community banks, insurance companies, and state and local housing finance agencies. Federal National Mortgage Association was founded in 1938 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.



Get a Free Technical Analysis on: http://dailystockreporter.com/market-scan/?symbol=FNMAS



Get a Free Technical Analysis on any Stock: http://dailystockreporter.com/market-scan/



Disclosure: We are not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit http://dailystockreporter.com/disclaimer/ for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact:

news@dailystockreporter.com

www.DailyStockReporter.com

http://dailystockreporter.com/disclaimer/