Daily Stock Reporter Is Keeping Tabs on the Following Stocks

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- DailyStockReporter.com, a leading online financial newsletter source, Reports on the following: Alcatel-Lucent, S.A. (NASDAQ: ALALF ), Tesco PLC (NASDAQ: TSCDY), Sands China Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCHYY)



Every day we scan the markets for the hottest stocks with the best potential for huge gains. Our vast network is second to none when it comes to delivering fast moving stocks and more importantly getting you out in front of them.



Join Us Here: http://dailystockreporter.com



Alcatel-Lucent, S.A. (NASDAQ: ALALF ), Alcatel-Lucent provides networking and communications technology, products, and services to service providers, enterprises, and governments worldwide. Its Networks segment designs Internet protocol (IP)/multiprotocol label switching core and edge routers, carrier Ethernet access and aggregation switch/routers, service aggregation routers, multi-service wide-area-network switches, and content delivery network appliances, as well as service aware management; manufactures and markets microwave wireless transmission and optical networking equipment; offers wireless products for 2G, 3G, and 4G networks; and designs and develops IP multimedia subsystem products and IP-based fixed access products. The company’s Software, Services and Solutions segment provides consulting, planning, design integration and optimization, and operations management and maintenance of multi-vendor telecommunications networks, as well as in the design, delivery, and operation of network-based software solutions. This segment also develops and sells communication products and solutions that help customers transit to next generation voice, video, and messaging communications services; mobile commerce solutions; payment and charging solutions, including real-time rating, data charging, and charging and payment applications for communication, voice, and data services; customer experience solutions that enable communication providers to offer, activate, support, and manage a range of high-speed Internet, VoIP, video, mobile, and converged services; an open API platform for communication service providers; API Lifecycle Methodology, a set of consulting and professional services; and CloudBand solution that offers carrier cloud services. The company’s Enterprise segment offers unified communication and collaboration applications, communications platforms and telephony solutions, network solutions, and project management services. Alcatel-Lucent was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Paris, France.



Get a Free Technical Analysis on: http://dailystockreporter.com/market-scan/?symbol=ALALF



Tesco PLC (NASDAQ: TSCDY), Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. It operates stores that primarily offer food, general merchandise, clothing, and electrical products. The company also provides retail banking, financial, and insurance services. In addition, it engages in data analysis, distribution, and property operations. The company operates in the United Kingdom, China, India, Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand, the Czech Republic, Hungary, the Republic of Ireland, Poland, Slovakia, and Turkey. As of April 17, 2013, it served its customers through approximately 6,700 stores in 12 markets, as well as through the Internet. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in Cheshunt, the United Kingdom.



Get a Free Technical Analysis on: http://dailystockreporter.com/market-scan/?symbol=TSCDY



Sands China Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCHYY), Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated resorts and casinos in Macau. The company owns the Venetian Macao hotel, the Sands Macao casino, the Plaza Macao resort, and the Sands Cotai Central resort; the CotaiExpo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the CotaiArena, an entertainment venue, as well as luxury and mid-market retail malls with approximately 600 shops. As of December 31, 2012, it had 7,210 suites and hotel rooms; 19 Paiza Mansions; 1,335 table games; 5,078 slot machines; and 120 various restaurants and food outlets, as well as other integrated resort amenities. The company also operates ferry transportation and leasing services between Hong Kong and Macau. In addition, it offers travel and tourism agency services; and security services. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Taipa, Macau. Sands China Ltd. is a subsidiary of Venetian Venture Development Intermediate II.



Get a Free Technical Analysis on: http://dailystockreporter.com/market-scan/?symbol=SCHYY



Get a Free Technical Analysis on any Stock: http://dailystockreporter.com/market-scan/



Disclosure: We are not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit http://dailystockreporter.com/disclaimer/ for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact:

news@dailystockreporter.com

www.DailyStockReporter.com

http://dailystockreporter.com/disclaimer/