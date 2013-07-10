Daily Stock Reporter Is Keeping Tabs on These Following Stocks

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- DailyStockReporter.com, a leading online financial newsletter source, Reports on the following: Nestl (NASDAQ: NSRGY), AMR Corporation (NASDAQ: AAMRQ), Allianz SE (NASDAQ: AZSEY)



Nestl (NASDAQ:NSRGY), Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides nutrition, health, and wellness products worldwide. The company offers baby foods primarily under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates, NaturNes, and Nestum brands; bottled water principally under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brand names; cereals under the Chocapic, Cini Minis, Cookie Crisp, Estrelitas, Fitness, and Nesquik Cereal brands; chocolate and confectionery products principally under the Aero, Butterfinger, Cailler, Crunch, Orion, Smarties, Wonka, and Kit Kat brands; and coffee products primarily under the Nescafé, Nescafé 3 in 1, Nescafé Cappuccino, Nescafé Classic, Nescafé Decaff, Nescafé Dolce Gusto, Nescafé Gold, and Nespresso brands. It also provides culinary, chilled, and frozen foods principally under the Buitoni, Herta, Hot Pockets, Lean Cuisine, Maggi, Stouffer's, and Thomy brands; dairy products primarily under the Carnation, Coffee-Mate, La Laitière, and Nido brand names; drinks principally under the Juicy Juice, Milo, Nesquik, and Nestea brands; food service products primarily under the Chef, Chef-Mate, Maggi, Milo, Minors, Nescafé, Nestea, Sjora, Lean Cuisine, and Stouffer's brand names; and healthcare nutrition products principally under the Boost, Nutren Junior, Peptamen, and Resource brands. In addition, the company offers ice cream products primarily under the Dryer’s, Extrême, Häagen-Dazs, Mövenpick, and Nestlé Ice Cream brands; petcare products principally under the Alpo, Bakers Complete, Beneful, Cat Chow, Chef Michaels Canine Creations, Dog Chow, Fancy Feast, Felix, Friskies, Gourmet, Purina, Purina ONE, and Pro Plan brands; sports nutrition products primarily under the PowerBar brand name; weight management products under the Jenny Craig brand name; and pharmaceutical products under the Galderma brand name. Nestlé S.A. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.



AMR Corporation (NASDAQ: AAMRQ), AMR Corporation operates in the airline industry. The company, through its subsidiary, American Airlines, Inc., provides scheduled jet service to approximately 160 destinations throughout North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, and Asia; and operates as a scheduled air freight carrier, which provides a range of freight and mail services to shippers. AMR Corporation, through its other subsidiary, AMR Eagle Holding Corporation, owns and operates 2 regional airlines with approximately 1,500 daily departures, offering scheduled passenger service to approximately 175 destinations in North America, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company serves approximately 250 cities in 50 countries with, on average, 3,400 daily flights. It has a combined network fleet of approximately 900 aircrafts. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On November 29, 2011, AMR Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.



Allianz SE (NASDAQ: AZSEY), Allianz SE primarily provides property and casualty, and life/health insurance products to private and corporate customers worldwide. Its Property-Casualty Insurance segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products. The company’s Life/Health Insurance segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on individual and group basis comprising annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private and supplemental health and long-term care insurance products. Its Asset Management segment provides institutional and retail asset management products and services to third-party investors, including equity and fixed income funds, as well as alternative products. This segment offers its products to retail and institutional clients. Allianz SE also offers various banking products for corporate and retail clients; and provides alternative investment management services in the private equity, real estate, renewable energy, and infrastructure sectors. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.



