Daily Stock Reporter Is Monitoring the Following Stocks

MyECheck, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYEC), MyECheck, Inc. operates in the payment processing industry. The company provides electronic check image services to merchants; payment services providers, banks, and other businesses. It offers remotely created check (RCC) service, a payment engine that enables Internet merchants and other companies to accept payments online or over a telephone; and check authorization service, which enables merchants to verify consumer provided data, check the status of the customers bank account, provide evidence that the consumer has authorized the check, and predict the likelihood of a check being returned unpaid. The company also provides check guarantee services that help merchants to ship products or provide services immediately without having to wait for the check to clear; and remote deposit capture and remittance processing solutions, which enable companies to scan paper checks at the brick and mortar point of sale or back office, and remit check images for processing; international payment services that allow merchants to accept non-card associated bank transfers in local currencies from global markets; and merchant reporting services, including detailed transaction history and fees and settlement statements. In addition, it offers services to support its RCC service, including fraud loss prevention services; and check remittance processing and remote deposit capture services for brick and mortar companies, such as banks and retailers. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in El Dorado Hills, California.



Biozoom, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIZM), Biozoom, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures mobile transdermal spectroscopic scanning devices for detecting biomarkers in the human body. Its scanner non-invasively measures antioxidant levels, vitamin absorption, stress responses, oxygen consumption, and other factors. The company?s products are used by massive fitness centers, health and wellness industry, healthcare providers, and consumers, as well as used in various applications, including weight loss, law enforcement, and engine energy efficiency and emission control. Biozoom, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Kassel, Germany.



ALAS International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VDSC), ALAS International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) for the federal and local governments, and the private sector. It markets its products through independent contractors and consultants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as ALAS Defense Systems, Inc., and changed its name to ALAS International Holdings, Inc. in April 2011. ALAS International Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.



