Daily Stock Reporter Is Monitoring These Following Stocks

Nuvo Research Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIFF), Nuvo Research Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of pain. It operates in two segments, Pain Group and Immunology Group. The Pain Group engages in the research, development, and commercialization of topically delivered pain drug products, including Pennsaid, Pennsaid 2%, Synera, and Pliaglis. It offers Pennsaid, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug that is used to treat the signs and symptoms associated with knee osteoarthritis. This segment?s product portfolio also includes Pennsaid 2%, which is used to enhance the transport of diclofenac; Synera, a topical patch that provides local dermal analgesia for superficial venous access and superficial dermatological procedures; Pliaglis, a topical local anesthetic cream, which provides local dermal anaesthesia on intact skin prior to superficial dermatological procedures, such as dermal filler injection, pulsed dye laser therapy, facial laser resurfacing, and laser-assisted tattoo removal; and other topical pain medications for various pain conditions, including NRI-ANA and formulations for the treatment of pain of inflammatory, nociceptive, and neuropathic origin. The Immunology Group offers WF10, a solution of OXO-K993 that focuses on supporting the immune system; and Oxoferin, a diluted form of WF10, which is a topical wound healing agent. This segment markets Oxoferin in Europe, Asia, and South America. The company was formerly known as Dimethaid Research Inc. and changed its name to Nuvo Research Inc. in September 2005. Nuvo Research Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (NASDAQ: FMCCI), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation provides credit guarantee for residential mortgages originated by mortgage lenders and invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Single-Family Guarantee, Investments, and Multifamily. The Single-Family Guarantee segment purchases single-family mortgage loans originated by its seller/servicers in the primary mortgage market; securitizes the purchased mortgage loans into guaranteed mortgage-related securities; and guarantees the payment of principal and interest on the mortgage-related securities. This segment serves lenders, including mortgage banking companies, commercial banks, savings banks, community banks, credit unions, housing finance agencies (HFAs), and savings and loan associations. The Investments segment invests principally in mortgage-related securities and single-family performing mortgage loans that are funded by other debt issuances and hedged using derivatives. It serves insurance companies, money managers, central banks, depository institutions, and pension funds. The Multifamily segment engages in the investment, purchase, sale, securitization, and guarantee of multifamily mortgage loans and securities; issues other structured securities; guarantees multifamily HFA bonds and housing revenue bonds held by third parties; and offers post-construction financing to larger apartment project operators. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.



First Colebrook Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNH), First Colebrook Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Colebrook, New Hampshire.



