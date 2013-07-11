Daily Stock Reporter Is Monitoring These Stocks

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- DailyStockReporter.com, a leading online financial newsletter source, Reports on the following: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (NASDAQ: LVMUY), Wheelock and Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: WHLKY), LIXIL Group Corporation (NASDAQ: JSGRY)



LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (NASDAQ: LVMUY), LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SA engages in the manufacture and sale of luxury products. The company operates through Wines and Spirits, Fashion and Leather Goods, Perfumes and Cosmetics, Watches and Jewelry, and Selective Retailing business groups. Its wine and spirits product line comprises champagne, sparkling and still wines, cognac, and other spirits primarily under the Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Mercier, Veuve Clicquot, Ruinart, Krug, Château d’Yquem, Château Cheval Blanc, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, 10 Cane, and Wenjun brand names. The company offers fashion and leather goods consisting of trunks, leather goods, ready-to-wear, shoes, watches, jewelry, accessories, sunglasses, and books principally under the Louis Vuitton, Céline, Fendi, Donna Karan, Marc Jacobs, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Thomas Pink, Pucci, and Berluti brand names. Its perfumes and cosmetics product line includes fragrances, make-up, and skincare products under the Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Fendi Parfums, Make Up For Ever, Parfums Loewe, Fresh, and Acqua di Parma brand names. The company also offers watches and jewelry under the TAG Heuer, Hublot, Bulgari, Zenith, Montres Dior, De Beers, and Fred brand names. In addition, it operates retail stores under the brand names of DFS, Miami Cruiseline, Sephora, and Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche for travelers. As of December 31, 2012, the company operated 3,402 stores worldwide. LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SA is based in Paris, France.



Wheelock and Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: WHLKY), Wheelock and Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in property investment, property development, and property management in Hong Kong and Singapore. The company, through its subsidiary, Wheelock Properties Limited, develops various residential projects; and owns various investment properties. Wheelock and Company Limited, through its interest in Wheelock Properties (Singapore) Limited, develops luxury residential properties in Singapore. It also invests in properties in Hong Kong and has operations in the areas of logistics, communications, media, and entertainment. The company also engages in treasury management services, commercial services, and travel agency services. Wheelock and Company Limited was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.



LIXIL Group Corporation (NASDAQ: JSGRY), LIXIL Group Corporation manufactures and markets construction materials and equipment for homes and commercial buildings in Japan and other countries in Asia. It offers metal building materials, including housing window and building sashes, store facades, sashes for low-to-medium rise buildings, entranceway doors, shutters, curtain walls, gates, carports, banisters, high railings, tide barriers, smoke insulated screens, etc. The company also manufactures sanitary ware, bidet-equipped shower toilets, water faucets, washstands, bathtubs, unit bathrooms, kitchen systems, washstand fixtures, washstand cabinet units, etc. In addition, it offers fire prevention and extinguishing fixtures comprising building and public facility fire prevention and extinguishing equipment, home fire alarms, etc.; wooden interior furnishing materials, such as window frames, wooden furnishing materials, interior decorative materials, etc.; external tiles for houses and buildings, internal decorative tiles, siding, stone materials, roofing materials, precut products, curtains, etc.; and solar power generation systems. Further, the company is involved in the operation of home centers, including Viva Home and Super Viva Home outlets that offer household products, DIY products, building materials, etc.; and building material stores, such as Ken Depot and Ken Depot Pro outlets, which provide building materials, tools, hardware, etc. Additionally, it engages in developing homebuilding franchise chains; provision of construction on order, housing defect warranty liability insurance services, structural materials, ground inspections and improvements, etc.; land, buildings, real estate management services, support for development of real estate franchises; and operating assisted living condominiums. The company was formerly known as JS Group Corporation and changed its name to LIXIL Group Corporation in July 2012. LIXIL Group Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.



