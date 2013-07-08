Daily Stock Reporter Is Watching the Following Stocks

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- DailyStockReporter.com, a leading online financial newsletter source, Reports on the following Companies: Xumanii (NASDAQ: XUII), Federal National Mortgage Association (NASDAQ: FNMA), VizStar, Inc (NASDAQ: VIZS)



Every day we scan the markets for the hottest stocks with the best potential for huge gains. Our vast network is second to none when it comes to delivering fast moving stocks and more importantly getting you out in front of them.



Join Us Here: http://dailystockreporter.com



Xumanii (NASDAQ: XUII), Xumanii provides online live content streaming services through its Website, xumanii.com. It also offers an embedded player for placing on other Websites for streaming, as well as Xumanii-Facebook application to enable the producers viral marketing promotion for their events. The company enables its users to set a price and sell digital tickets, access sponsorship support for their live production by giving the option to sell banner space on profile page; and add pre-recorded commercials to their live streaming content. The company was formerly known as Medora Corp. and changed its name to Xumanii in September 2012. Xumanii was founded in 2010 and is based in Kingston, Jamaica.



Get a Free Technical Analysis on (Put in company Name and stock): http://dailystockreporter.com/market-scan/?symbol=xuii



Federal National Mortgage Association (NASDAQ: FNMA) Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders in the primary mortgage market into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). It operates in three segments: Single-Family Credit Guaranty, Multifamily, and Capital Markets. The Single-Family Credit Guaranty segment securitizes single-family mortgage loans into Fannie Mae MBS and facilitates the purchase of single-family mortgage loans for the company’s mortgage portfolio. The Multifamily segment securitizes multifamily mortgage loans into Fannie Mae MBS; purchases multifamily mortgage loans; and provides credit enhancement for bonds issued by state and local housing finance authorities to finance multifamily housing. This segment also provides debt financing structures that can be used to facilitate construction loans; delegated underwriting and servicing; and multifamily mortgage servicing. The Capital Markets segment manages the company’s investment activity in mortgage-related assets and other interest-earning non-mortgage investments. This segment provides funds to the mortgage market through short-term financing and investing activities. Its financing activities include whole loan conduit transactions, early funding transactions, real estate mortgage investment conduit and other structured securitization activities, and mortgage-backed securities trading services. The company’s principal customers include mortgage banking companies, savings and loan associations, savings banks, commercial banks, credit unions, community banks, insurance companies, and state and local housing finance agencies. Federal National Mortgage Association was founded in 1938 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.



Get a Free Technical Analysis on (Put in company Name and stock): http://dailystockreporter.com/market-scan/?symbol=FNMA



(NASDAQ: FNMA), VizStar, Inc (NASDAQ: VIZS) VizStar, Inc. focuses on providing private aviation charter brokerage services. It plans to broker private airline charter flights on a hourly basis; and provide service private aviation to clientele and customers, including entertainers, athletes, business executives, and government agencies. The company also intends to act as an intermediary offering private airline charters through arrangements with other companies that would provide aircraft for flights. VizStar, Inc. is based in New York, New York.



Get a Free Technical Analysis on (Put in company Name and stock): http://dailystockreporter.com/market-scan/?symbol=VIZS



Get a Free Technical Analysis on any Stock: http://dailystockreporter.com/market-scan/



Disclosure: We are not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit http://dailystockreporter.com/disclaimer/ for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact:

news@dailystockreporter.com

www.DailyStockReporter.com

http://dailystockreporter.com/disclaimer/