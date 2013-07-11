Daily Stock Reporter Is Watching These Stocks

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- DailyStockReporter.com, a leading online financial newsletter source, Reports on the following: Danone (NASDAQ: DANOY), Deutsche Telekom AG (NASDAQ: DTEGY), Daimler AG (NASDAQ: DDAIF)



Every day we scan the markets for the hottest stocks with the best potential for huge gains. Our vast network is second to none when it comes to delivering fast moving stocks and more importantly getting you out in front of them.



Join Us Here: http://dailystockreporter.com



Danone (NASDAQ: DANOY), Danone produces and distributes food and beverage products. The company’s Fresh Dairy Products division produces and distributes yogurts, fermented dairy products, and other specialty fresh dairy products under the Activia, Actimel, Danonino, Fruchtswerge, Danoninho, Petit Gervais, Danimals, Serenito, Milkuat, Danacol, Densia, Oikos, Danette, Fantasia, Vitalinea, Taillefine, and Ser brand names. Its Waters division offers packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water under Evian, Volvic, Bonafont, Mizone, Fontvella, Lanjarón, Villavicencio and Villa del Sur, Aqua, and Zywiec Zdroj brand names. The company’s Baby Nutrition division produces and distributes specialized food for babies and young children to complement breast-feeding, as well as solid foods for babies under Aptamil, Nutrilon, Almiron, Gallia, Bebelac, Cow&Gate, Blédina, and Malyutka brand names. Its Medical Nutrition division provides specialized food for people receiving medical treatment, babies afflicted with certain illnesses, and frail elderly people. Its products include liquid oral nutritional supplements, hypoallergenic products, nutritional products for special medical needs, oral and feeding tube food products for the dietary treatment of infants and children, and products for tube feeding for dietary treatment of patients who are not capable of feeding themselves and suffer from illness related malnutrition. This division markets its products under Nutricia brand, as well as a portfolio of sub-brands, including Nutrison, Fortimel/Fortisip, Neocate, Nutrini/Infatrini, and Souvenaid. The company serves individual consumers, retail chains, traditional market outlets, pharmacies, hospitals, and clinics. It has operations in Russia, France, the United States, China, Spain, Indonesia, Mexico, Argentina, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Groupe Danone and changed its name to Danone in April 2009. Danone was founded in 1899 and is based in Paris, France.



Get a Free Technical Analysis on: http://dailystockreporter.com/market-scan/?symbol=DANOY



Deutsche Telekom AG (NASDAQ: DTEGY), Deutsche Telekom AG operates as an integrated telecommunication company worldwide. The company offers fixed-network services, such as voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware, as well as services to resellers. It also provides mobile, voice, and data services to consumers and business customers; sells mobile handsets and other hardware; and sells mobile communication services to resellers and mobile virtual network operators. In addition, the company offers Internet protocol television products and services for consumers; information and communication technology solutions for multinational corporations, and public-sector and public-health institutions with an infrastructure of data centers and networks under the T-Systems brand; and cloud computing services and information technology solutions for energy, healthcare, and connected car sectors. As of September 30, 2012, it had approximately 131 million mobile customers, 33 million fixed-network lines, and 17 million broadband lines. Deutsche Telekom AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.



Get a Free Technical Analysis on: http://dailystockreporter.com/market-scan/?symbol=DTEGY



Daimler AG (NASDAQ: DDAIF), Daimler AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, distributes, and sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles, trucks, vans, buses, and related spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz, smart, and Maybach brand names. The Daimler Trucks segment distributes trucks under the Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner, Western Star, BharatBenz, Thomas Built Buses, and Fuso brand names. The Mercedes-Benz Vans segment primarily sells vans under the Mercedes-Benz brand name. The Daimler Buses segment produces and sells completely built-up buses, intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Mercedes-Benz, Setra, and Orion brand names. The Daimler Financial Services segment provides financing and leasing packages, as well as insurance and fleet management services for its customers and dealers. Daimler AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.



Get a Free Technical Analysis on: http://dailystockreporter.com/market-scan/?symbol=DDAIF



Get a Free Technical Analysis on any Stock: http://dailystockreporter.com/market-scan/



Disclosure: We are not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit http://dailystockreporter.com/disclaimer/ for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact:

news@dailystockreporter.com

www.DailyStockReporter.com

http://dailystockreporter.com/disclaimer/