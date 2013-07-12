Daily Stock Reporter Keeping It's Eye on the Following Stocks

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- DailyStockReporter.com, a leading online financial newsletter source, Reports on the following: MPX Energia SA (NASDAQ: MPXEY), Open Joint Stock Company Gazprom (NASDAQ: OGZPY), LIXIL Group Corporation (NASDAQ: JSGRY)



MPX Energia SA (NASDAQ: MPXEY), MPX Energia S.A., an energy company, engages in the generation of electricity through the development of mineral coal, natural gas, and renewable source projects. The company also engages in the exploration of natural resources, such as coal and natural gas; and power and fuel trading. It has a portfolio of projects, including thermal power plants in Brazil and Chile; renewable energy projects, such as solar energy and wind projects; coal projects in Colombia; and natural-gas projects in Brazil. The company operates a solar power generation plant with an installed capacity of 1 megawatt; and a diesel-fired thermoelectric power plant with an installed capacity of 23 megawatt. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.



Open Joint Stock Company Gazprom (NASDAQ: OGZPY), OAO Gazprom, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It produces crude oil and gas condensate. The company also engages in the storage, transportation, and sale of gas; and processing of oil, gas condensate, and other hydrocarbons, as well as sale of refined products. In addition, it is involved in the generation and sale of electric and heat energy. The company serves customers in Baltic, Commonwealth of Independent States, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe, as well as exports to approximately 30 countries. OAO Gazprom was founded in 1993 and is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation.



LIXIL Group Corporation (NASDAQ: JSGRY), LIXIL Group Corporation manufactures and markets construction materials and equipment for homes and commercial buildings in Japan and other countries in Asia. It offers metal building materials, including housing window and building sashes, store facades, sashes for low-to-medium rise buildings, entranceway doors, shutters, curtain walls, gates, carports, banisters, high railings, tide barriers, smoke insulated screens, etc. The company also manufactures sanitary ware, bidet-equipped shower toilets, water faucets, washstands, bathtubs, unit bathrooms, kitchen systems, washstand fixtures, washstand cabinet units, etc. In addition, it offers fire prevention and extinguishing fixtures comprising building and public facility fire prevention and extinguishing equipment, home fire alarms, etc.; wooden interior furnishing materials, such as window frames, wooden furnishing materials, interior decorative materials, etc.; external tiles for houses and buildings, internal decorative tiles, siding, stone materials, roofing materials, precut products, curtains, etc.; and solar power generation systems. Further, the company is involved in the operation of home centers, including Viva Home and Super Viva Home outlets that offer household products, DIY products, building materials, etc.; and building material stores, such as Ken Depot and Ken Depot Pro outlets, which provide building materials, tools, hardware, etc. Additionally, it engages in developing homebuilding franchise chains; provision of construction on order, housing defect warranty liability insurance services, structural materials, ground inspections and improvements, etc.; land, buildings, real estate management services, support for development of real estate franchises; and operating assisted living condominiums. The company was formerly known as JS Group Corporation and changed its name to LIXIL Group Corporation in July 2012. LIXIL Group Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.



