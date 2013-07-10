Daily Stock Reporter Keeping Tabs on These Following Stocks

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- DailyStockReporter.com, a leading online financial newsletter source, Reports on the following: Fiat S.p.A (NASDAQ: FIATY), Autovative Products, Inc (NASDAQ: ATVP), Uniti Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: UIFC)



Fiat S.p.A (NASDAQ:FIATY), Fiat S.p.A. manufactures and sells automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, automotive-related components, metallurgical products, and production systems. The company designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells automobiles, such as cars, crossovers, minivans, SUVs, and trucks under the Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, and, Ram, and SRT brand names; and related parts and accessories under the brand name Mopar. It also offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Lancia/Chrysler, Abarth, and Fiat Professional brand names; and produces and sells luxury sport cars under the Ferrari and Maserati brand names, as well as provides financial services. In addition, the company provides lighting components, engine control units, suspensions, shock absorbers, electronic systems, and exhausts systems, as well as engages in plastic molding components and after-market operations under the brand name Magneti Marelli. Further, it offers cast iron components for engines, gearboxes, transmissions and suspension systems, and aluminum cylinder heads; and designs and produces industrial automation systems and related products for the automotive sector. Additionally, it is involved in the publishing and communications activities. The company sells its products primarily through dealer networks in approximately 40 countries worldwide. Fiat S.p.A. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy.



Autovative Products, Inc (NASDAQ:ATVP), Autovative Products, Inc. develops and produces products for automobile and fleet uses. The company offers Portable Tow Truck, a traction aid that helps drivers get their vehicles unstuck from snow, ice, mud, and sand; and Overhead Door Saver, a heavy-duty spring device for use in fleets of trucks with overhead doors. It sells its products to companies, trucking fleets, and retail markets. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Vista, California.



Uniti Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UIFC), Uniti Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Uniti Bank that provides commercial banking services in California. It offers checking and savings accounts for personal and business banking customers. The company’s loan portfolio comprises personal loans, such as home equity lines, credit cards, and overdraft protection lines; small business administration loans, including 7(a) loan program and 504 program; and business loans, such as business term loans, business lines of credit, business credit cards, real estate loans, and construction loans. It also provides trade financing services, including import and export lines of credit, trade finance term loans, government assisted export programs, import letters of credit, standby letters of credit, export letters of credit, documentary collections, remittances, and foreign exchange. In addition, Uniti Financial Corporation offers online banking services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Buena Park, California.



