Daily Stock Reporter Keeping Track on the Following Stocks

Sony Corporation (NASDAQ: SNEJF), Sony Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. It offers consumer products and devices, such as LCD televisions; home and car audio, Blu-ray disc and DVD players/recorders, and memory-based portable audio devices; compact digital, home-use video, and interchangeable single-lens cameras; and personal computers. The company also develops, produces, markets, and distributes PlayStation3, PlayStation Vita, PlayStation Portable, and PlayStation 2 hardware and related software. In addition, it provides professional devices and solutions, such as broadcast- and professional-use products, and other B2B business solutions; CMOS image sensors, CCDs, system LSIs, and other semiconductors; batteries, audio/video/data recording media, storage media, optical pickups, and optical disk drives; and materials and components for electronic devices, such as anisotropic conductive films. Further, the company engages in the acquisition, production, and distribution of television programs, motion pictures, and animated films; operation of television networks and studio facilities; creation and distribution of digital content; development of new entertainment products, services, and technologies; and music publishing business. Additionally, it provides various financial services, including life and non-life insurance, savings products, and loans; engages in the research, development, design, production, marketing, sale, distribution, and servicing of mobile phones, accessories, and applications, as well as original equipment manufacture of mobile phones; offers Blu-ray, DVD, and CD media replication services; and provides Internet broadband network services to subscribers. The company was formerly known as Tokyo Tsushin Kogyo Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Sony Corporation in 1958. Sony Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.



BHP Billiton Limited (NASDAQ: BHPLF), BHP Billiton Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified natural resources company worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; mining and refining of bauxite into alumina, and smelting of alumina into aluminum metal; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold, as well as development of potash deposits. It is also involved in the mining and production of nickel products, manganese ore, and manganese metal and alloys, as well as in the mining of iron ore, metallurgical coal, and thermal coal. BHP Billiton Limited sells its copper, lead, and zinc concentrates, and alumina to smelters; copper cathode to wire rod mills, brass mills, and casting plants; uranium oxide to electricity generating utilities; rough diamonds to diamond buyers; nickel products to stainless steel, specialty alloy, foundry, chemicals, and refractory material industries; metallurgical coal to steel producers; and energy coal to power stations, power generators, and industrial users. The company, formerly known as BHP Limited, was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. BHP Billiton Limited operates as a subsidiary of BHP Billiton Group.



Daito Trust Construction Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: DITFY), Daito Trust Construction Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. It also offers tenant recruiting, building maintenance, and contracting arrangements. The company provides tenant recruitment activities, through Internet, newspapers, magazines, and circulars. In addition, it offers advice on various issues, such as financial planning, taxation law, legal matters, and construction engineering; business management services, including contract management, rent collection, cosmetic repair, and recruitment; and building management services comprising periodical inspection and reporting, periodical cleaning, structural repair, and 24 hours call services. Further, the company supplies construction parts and materials; provides tenant guarantor services for rental housing; operates hotels and day service centers; reinsures fire insurance products; and offers document printing, and administrative support services to promote employment of physically and mentally challenging individuals. Additionally, it is involved in the production, processing, and sale of agricultural products; sale of LP gas; management of rental properties; operation of e-Heya Net Website, and production of listing magazines; and provision of apartment rental, and financial services. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.



