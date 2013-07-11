Daily Stock Reporter Keeping Watch on These Following Stocks

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- DailyStockReporter.com, a leading online financial newsletter source, Reports on the following: U.S. Rare Earths, Inc. (NASDAQ: UREE), Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRGM), Bollente Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLC)



U.S. Rare Earths, Inc. (NASDAQ: UREE), U.S. Rare Earths, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration, mining, and claims acquisition company. It holds approximately 12,000 acres of mining claims for rare-earth elements in Colorado, Idaho, and Montana. The company’s claims in Colorado include the Powderhorn property in Gunnison County, and Wet Mountain property in Fremont and Custer Counties. Its additional claims comprise the Lemhi Pass property in Lemhi County, Idaho and Beaverhead County, Montana; Diamond Creek and North Fork properties in Lemhi County, Idaho; and the Sheep Creek property in Ravalli County, Montana. The rare earth elements are used in various applications, including clean-energy technologies, such as hybrid cars and electric vehicles; high-technology applications comprising cell phones and digital music players, microphones, fiber optics, lasers, and hard disk drives used in computers; and defense applications consisting of global positioning systems, radar, and sonar, as well as water treatment applications for industrial, military, homeland security, and domestic and foreign aid use. The company was formerly known as Colorado Rare Earths, Inc. U.S. Rare Earths, Inc. is based in Lonoke, Arkansas.



Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRGM), argeted Medical Pharma, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and distributes prescription medical foods, convenience kits, and generic pharmaceuticals to physicians and pharmacies in the United States and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, TMP and CCPI. It develops prescription medical foods for the treatment of chronic disease, including pain syndromes, peripheral neuropathy, hypertension, obesity, sleep, and cognitive disorders. The company is developing nutrient-based systems for oral stimulation of progenitor stem cells that differentiate into neurons, red blood cells, and pituitary hormones, including IGF-I. Targeted Medical Pharma also provides technical analysis of certain diagnostic procedures in both the clinical setting and as a core laboratory for research applications to clinicians, the pharmaceutical industry, and governmental entities in research trials. In addition, it offers billing and collection services on behalf of dispensing physicians, and point-of-care dispensing solutions. The company was formerly known as Targeted Medical Foods and changed its name to Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc. in 2006. Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Los Angeles, California.



Bollente Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLC), Bollente Companies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of electric tankless water heaters for residential and commercial purposes. Its target customers include builders, remodelers, and distributors in the southern and western United States. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.



