Daily Stock Reporter Keeps Watch on the Following Stocks

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- DailyStockReporter.com, a leading online financial newsletter source, Reports on the following Companies: Crown Alliance Capital Limited (NASDAQ: CACL), Nuvilex, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVLX), IntelliCell Axiologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLX)



Every day we scan the markets for the hottest stocks with the best potential for huge gains. Our vast network is second to none when it comes to delivering fast moving stocks and more importantly getting you out in front of them.



Join Us Here: http://dailystockreporter.com



Crown Alliance Capital Limited (NASDAQ: CACL), Crown Alliance Capital Limited, a development stage company, focuses on the acquisition and development of a portfolio of life settlement policies. The company was formerly known as Kinetic Resources Corp. and changed its name to Crown Alliance Capital Limited in January 2012. Crown Alliance Capital Limited was founded in 2010 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.



Get a Free Technical Analysis on: http://dailystockreporter.com/market-scan/?symbol=CACL



Nuvilex, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVLX), Nuvilex, Inc, a biotechnology and life technology company, engages in the development and marketing of products for enhancing the health and well-being worldwide. The company?s products include Cinnechol, a natural supplement to help maintain normal cholesterol levels and to support normal cardiovascular function; Cinnergen, a liquid whole food nutritional supplement that provides vital nutrients to help the body process glucose; Cinnsational, a liquid nutritional supplement to help the body combat symptoms associated with alcohol sensitivity, including nausea, fatigue, and headaches; and Citroxin, a surface cleaner for bacterial health threats, as well as an antiviral cleaner against swine flu virus and bird flu virus. Its products also comprise Cyclesurface3 Cosmetics, a lipophilic surface treatment to enhance pigment dispersion; I-Boost Immune Bar, a nutritional bar designed to protect, stimulate, and boost the immune system; Infinitink, a permanent yet removable tattoo ink; Oraphyte, a non-toxic, biodegradable formulation that damages a nematode?s skin surface compromising its immune system; purEffect, an acne treatment to cleanse, tone, and heal the skin and to help maintain a radiant and blemish-free complexion; and Talsyn scar cream that delivers lipids, peptides, and botanical extracts to the skin, to enhance the appearance of keloids, surgical incisions, and scars. In addition, the company manufactures specialty inks for private label customers. Nuvilex, Inc. sells its products directly through its Websites, as well as through resellers and retail distributors. The company was formerly known as eFoodSafety.com, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvilex, Inc. in March 2009. Nuvilex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.



Get a Free Technical Analysis on: http://dailystockreporter.com/market-scan/?symbol=NVLX



Axiologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLX), Axiologix Education Corporation acquires and owns VoIP and cloud services spaces. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.



Get a Free Technical Analysis on: http://dailystockreporter.com/market-scan/?symbol=AXLX



Get a Free Technical Analysis on any Stock: http://dailystockreporter.com/market-scan/



Disclosure: We are not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit http://dailystockreporter.com/disclaimer/ for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact:

news@dailystockreporter.com

www.DailyStockReporter.com

http://dailystockreporter.com/disclaimer/