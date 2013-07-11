Daily Stock Reporter Trailing the Following Stocks

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- DailyStockReporter.com, a leading online financial newsletter source, Reports on the following: SGA SA(NASDAQ: SGSOY), Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB De CV (NASDAQ: WMMVY), Open Joint Stock Company Surgutneftegas (NASDAQ:SGTPY)



SGA SA(NASDAQ: SGSOY), SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, and certification services in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in 10 segments: Agricultural Services; Minerals Services; Oil, Gas, and Chemicals Services; Life Science Services; Consumer Testing Services; Systems and Services Certification; Industrial Services; Environmental Services; Automotive Services; and Governments and Institutions Services. It offers a range of audit services for processes, organizations, services, and systems; certification services that enable customers to demonstrate their products, processes, systems, or services are compliant with national and international regulations and standards; and inspection services to reduce risk, control quality and quantity, and meet relevant regulatory requirements in various regions and markets. The company also provides consultancy services; outsourcing services; raw materials, components, or products testing services; training and courses; and verification services. SGS SA was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.



(NASDAQ: WMMVY), Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. owns and operates retail stores. It operates discount stores, hypermarkets, wholesale-price membership stores, supermarkets, apparel and accessories stores, and department stores. The company operates 459 discount stores, 97 supermarkets, 67 discount warehouse stores, 17 Walmart hypermarkets, and 2 ClubCo membership self-service wholesale stores in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and El Salvador; and 1,423 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 227 Walmart hypermarkets, 142 Sam’s Club membership self-service wholesale stores, and 90 Superama supermarkets. It also operates 266 Vips restaurants serving international cuisine, 92 El Porton restaurants serving Mexican food, and 7 Ragazzi restaurants specializing in Italian food; and 263 bank branches offering banking and credit services. In addition, the company engages in the import and sale of goods; and undertakes property development and management of real estate companies. It was formerly known as Wal-Mart de México, S.A. de C.V. and changed its name to Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. in 2006. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.



Open Joint Stock Company Surgutneftegas (NASDAQ:SGTPY), Open Joint Stock Company Surgutneftegas operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Russia. It engages in the prospecting, exploration, and operation of oil and gas fields; production and marketing of oil, gas, and petrochemical products; and wholesale and retail trade of petroleum products and related services. The company is also involved in the processing of associated petroleum gas; sale of commercial gas and liquid hydrocarbons; and construction and operation of gas-fired power stations. Its petroleum products include various motor fuels, aromatics, liquid paraffin, roofing and insulation materials, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and bitumen. In addition, the company is involved in the design of buildings and constructions that include process design of facilities and constructions for fuel, mining, and processing industry. Further, it engages in the broadcasting, production, and distribution of television and radio programs, as well as manufacturing of dairying, grains, flour, feed concentrates, baked goods, pastas, meat, sausage products, vegetables, fruit confectioneries, cattle, and wood products. Additionally, the company provides various insurance and banking services. Its license portfolio includes 159 licenses for subsoil use, including 58 licenses for oil and gas exploration and production, 56 licenses for geological survey, and 45 licenses for prospecting and evaluation of hydrocarbon fields. The Company operates 296 gas stations, as well as 21 gas turbine power plants and 7 gas piston power plants. Open Joint Stock Company Surgutneftegas is based in Surgut, the Russian Federation.



