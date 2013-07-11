Daily Stock Reporter Watching the Following Stocks

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- DailyStockReporter.com, a leading online financial newsletter source, Reports on the following: Takata Corporation (NASDAQ: TKTDY ), Volkswagen AG (NASDAQ: VLKAY), Linc Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: LNCGY)



Takata Corporation (NASDAQ: TKTDY ), Takata Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive safety systems and products for automakers worldwide. It offers seat belt products, including webbings, retractors, tension reducers, pretensioners, load limiters, motorized seat belts, buckles, and tongue plates. The company also provides driver, passenger, knee, side, curtain, and motor cycle airbags, as well as airbelts, pop-up hood devices, lane departure warning systems, pedestrian head protection airbags, and front center airbags; steering wheel systems, such as frames, rims, spokes, heating products, decorative parts, and switches; and electronic products that include airbag electronic control units and satellite sensors, lane departure warning systems, and seat weight sensors. In addition, it offers interior parts comprising seat covers, headrests, cargo shades, center and door armrests, sun visors, and bolsters; textile products, such as a range of fabrics for aerospace, automotive, clean rooms, commercial roofing, marine safety, disaster, scuba diving, tire reinforcement, transmission belt, and other specialty applications; and child restraint systems and multi point harness products. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Takata Corporation operates as a subsidiary of TKJ Corporation.



Volkswagen AG (NASDAQ: VLKAY), Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles; Trucks and Buses; Power Engineering; and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment is involved in the development of vehicles and engines; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and genuine parts. This segment also offers motorcycles. The Trucks and Buses segment engages in the development, production, and sale of trucks and buses, as well as genuine parts and services. The Power Engineering segment is involved in the development and production of large-bore diesel engines, turbo compressors, industrial turbines, and chemical reactor systems, as well as the production of gear units, population components, and testing systems. The Financial Services segment offers dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking and insurance, mobility, and fleet management services. The company provides its products under the Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, SEAT, ŠKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Scania, and MAN brand names, as well as financial services under the Volkswagen Financial Services brand name. It operates primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has strategic alliance with Daimler AG. Volkswagen AG was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany.



Linc Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: LNCGY), Linc Energy Ltd, a diversified energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of conventional oil and gas resources, and unconventional synthesis gas through the utilization of its underground coal gasification (UCG) technology. It is also involved in the development and commercialization of coal-to-liquids (CTL) processes through the combined utilization of UCG and gas-to-liquids (GTL) technologies. The company provides UCG technology to produce a synthesis gas feedstock for the production of energy solutions, such as power generation, fuel production, and petrochemical processes; and GTL technology to convert a gas into a liquid used for the production of synthetic transport fuels, including diesel and jet A-1. In addition, it engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal resources; and exploration of petroleum exploration tenements. The company has operations in Australia, North America, Europe, and Asia. Linc Energy Ltd was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.



