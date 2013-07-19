Daily Stock Reporter Watching These Following Stocks Today

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- DailyStockReporter.com, a leading online financial newsletter source, Reports on the following: Home Retail Group plc (NASDAQ: HMRLF), Sunvault Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVLT), Vu1 Corporation. (NASDAQ: VUOC)



Home Retail Group plc (NASDAQ: HMRLF), Home Retail Group plc operates as a home and general merchandise retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates in three segments: Argos, Homebase, and Financial Services. It offers consumer electronics under the brand names of Bush and Alba; toys under the Chad Valley brand name; furniture under the brand names of Schreiber and Hygena; children's and adult clothing, and gifting products; domestic appliances; and kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom furniture products. The company also provides its homebase products under the Habitat, Laura Ashley, Qualcast, and Odina brand names. In addition, it offers various credit and insurance products to customers. It operates approximately 1,073 stores, including 737 stores under the Argos format and 336 stores under the Homebase format. Home Retail Group plc was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Central Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.



Sunvault Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVLT), Organic Treehouse Ltd., a development stage company, operates as a Web-based retailer of organic clothing and eco-friendly products for infants and toddlers. Its products include infant and toddler clothing, toys, towels, wash clothes, bibs, disposable products, skin care products for infants and toddlers, blankets, baby wraps and slings, wet bags, and accessories. The company sells its products through two Websites, organictreehouse.net and mynaturalbabyboutique.com, as well as through an informal relationship with Jubilee Rainbow Ltd., a Hong Kong based distributor. The company was formerly known as Organic Treehouse, Inc. and changed its name to Sunvault Energy, Inc. in June 2013. Sunvault Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Suffern, New York.



Vu1 Corporation. (NASDAQ: VUOC), Vu1 Corporation engages in designing, developing, and selling a line of mercury free, energy efficient lighting products based on its proprietary Electron Stimulated Luminescence technology. The company offers R30 sized light bulbs, which are used primarily in the lighting fixtures that are recessed in the ceiling of commercial and residential buildings. It is also developing Edisonian A19 screw-in light bulb and its European equivalent, the A60 bulb for use in ordinary household lamps and non-recessed ceiling fixtures; R40 flood light for the United States commercial market; R63 light for the European market to be used in currently-installed recessed lighting fixtures; R95, a European version of R30 reflector; R125, a European version of R40 reflector flood light; R20/R63 reflector; and PAR38 spot reflector primarily for outdoor use. Vu1 Corporation sells its lights directly to consumers through an online order facility at its corporate Website, vu1.com. The company was formerly known as Telegen Corporation and changed its name to Vu1 Corporation in May 2008. Vu1 Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.



