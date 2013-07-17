Daily Stock Reporter Watching These Stocks Today

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- DailyStockReporter.com, a leading online financial newsletter source, Reports on the following: NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTEK), National Bank of Canada (NASDAQ: NTIOF), Great Florida Bank (NASDAQ:GFLB)



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTEK), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. operates as a technology company with focus on entertainment industry worldwide. The company virtual manufactures and develops technology and games, and then licenses to coin-op arcade, casino gaming, and consumer gaming markets. It also offers Television Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) technology for television and portable media devices; and publishes and licenses applications and technology for the mobile phone space. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.



National Bank of Canada (NASDAQ: NTIOF), National Bank of Canada provides various financial services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients primarily in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Its Personal and Commercial segment offers transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, savings options, and tailored investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, deposit, and investment solutions, as well as international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, electronic transactions, and complementary services. The company’s Wealth Management segment provides advisory services; self-directed brokerage services; wealth management services for individuals, families, and small businesses; investment and high-interest deposit products; portfolio management services for institutional investors, including pension funds, mutual funds, insurance companies, exchange-traded funds, and foundations; hedge fund account programs for fund sponsors; trust services; branded and white-labelled transactional banking and credit products; and settlement and custodial services to the financial services industry. National Bank of Canada’s Financial Markets segment offers banking and investment banking services; fixed income, equities, and derivatives products; advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, and financing; and risk management products based on derivative products in interest rates, equities, foreign exchange, and commodities. This segment also engages in the provision of origination, underwriting, distribution, research, and liquidity services; marketing of Canadian debt and equity securities; and proprietary trading, investment, and corporate brokerage activities. The company provides its services through a network of 451 branches and 923 banking machines. National Bank of Canada was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.



Great Florida Bank (NASDAQ:GFLB), Great Florida Bank provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and industries in southeast Florida. It offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, credit cards, cash management services, direct deposits, notary services, night depository services, cashiers checks, domestic collections, bank drafts, automated teller services, automated teller machine cards, and mobile and online banking services. The company also provides land, land development, and real estate construction loans, as well as residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, secured and unsecured consumer loans, and other loans; and issues stand-by and commercial letters of credit. As of March 4, 2011, it operated 28 banking offices in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.



Disclosure: We are not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit http://dailystockreporter.com/disclaimer/ for complete risks and disclosures.



