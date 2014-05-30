Daily Yoga Introduces the New Improve Your Flexibility Plan

Xi’an, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Yoga has gained remarkable popularity in the niche of health and fitness. The expansion of communication media has made everyone conscious of fitness and appearance. Medications for fitness maintenance cost dearly and yet often to show desired result. Thus, people have started to flock for the benefit in yoga. Daily Yoga makes practising yoga handy and easily accessible. The Android and iOS version of Daily yoga ensure that the yoga classes are always at hand for users to access. Recently the app offers a new Improve Your Flexibility Plan which is avaiable for users. This plan is fit for learners who has practiced yoga for a while!



The applications of Daily Yoga are packed with some unique features. The Android and the iOS applications contain more than 40 yoga sessions, library with more than 300 poses and 18 background musics. The videos are in HD quality and with live voice instructions. They can be viewed in landscape as well as in full screen. The sessions are scheduled thoughtfully to provide the best training plan, which can be practised in 3 intensity modes – casual, moderate and intense. The length of videos ranges from 5 minutes to 45 minutes. These entire features ensure convenience of accessibility for users. The best part is that new yoga sessions and yoga programmes are continuously updated to the application.



Daily Yoga www.dailyyoga.com application also has great yoga community, where beginners in the field can seek advice and help from the best in the industry. Incredibly, there are more than 19 postures and methods that have been described in Daily Yoga application for Android and iOS. The company has been involved with production of yoga applications for more than a decade and has gained expertise in various aspects of application development.



In addition to the direct provision, Daily Yoga provides a new Improve Your Flexibility Plan for last month. The Improve Your Flexibility Plan shall be available on both Android and iOS applications in English, For more, please see the following details:



Improve Your Flexibility



- Benefits: Relived muscle tightness; increased range of motion; easier to manage yoga asanas; less likely to get injured; toned figure and better posture; improved blood circulation and vitality.

- Duration: 10 to 30 mins

- Level: Fit for learners who has practiced yoga for a while.



Besides modern sedentary habits that restrict our activeness, we lose our flexibility as we age. Our tissues gradually dehydrates and results in muscle tightness while limiting the movement of joints. This usually brings stiffness, spasms, pains, bad posture and intention to get injured especially during yoga practice.



Good flexibility reflects in being able to move muscles and joints through their complete range, hence are much easier to manage varied yoga asanas and get the most out from them.



This program provides yoga sessions with characteristics as:



- Stretches that targets the muscles, especially the skeletal muscles to improve elasticity, build strength and enhance endurance.

- Yoga sequences to warm up and lubricates the joints to improves overall joint mobility.

- Proceed in an orderly way from moderate to intensive.



A very important note is that many yogis tend to get injured as they usually stretch their ligament instead of knowing how to make use of the muscles while doing intense stretches. Therefore to avoid getting injured it should be the first thing to learn while improving flexibility.



This program might be a challenge with its daily workouts without interruption, while for many senior yogis a daily practice shall be a must to maintain good flexibility.



To know more about the availability of the device on Google store one can visit https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dailyyoga.inc ;



To see the English version in iOS one can visit https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/daily-yoga/id545849922?mt=8 ;



About Daily Yoga Inc

Daily Yoga Inc is involved with making and releasing comprehensive and intuitive yoga training software for tablets and smart phone users. Its smart phone applications are counted among the top rated healthcare & fitness applications for both Android and iOS. The company has the philosophy to incorporate yoga into lifestyle rather than a periodic fantasy.



Belinda Chen

Republic Relations of Daily Yoga Team

Address: Room B111, No. 2 Gaoxin 5th Road, Xi’an China

Contact: belinda@dailyyoga.com

Office: +1 312-957-6096