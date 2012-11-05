DailyChump.org Grabs an Increasing Share of the Health News Market

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- Living a healthy lifestyle is incredibly important. Along with extending life expectancy and keeping hearts healthy, a good lifestyle can also improve a person’s physical appearance. And thanks to the internet’s wide selection of informative resources, living a healthy diet has never been easier.



The internet is home to plenty of valuable websites that discuss how to live a healthier lifestyle. But one site seeks to establish itself as the number one place people visit before considering any type of lifestyle change. Daily Chump features a wide range of quality editorial content on a plethora of healthy living concepts. From the symptoms of serious conditions like TMJ to hidden tips about healthy eating, the goal of DailyChump.org is to keep users educated in a non-biased, easy-to-understand way.



The sites objective is to be a one stop shop for all health related matters from, fitness, nutrition, beauty, weight loss and even through to diseases and prevention. A spokesperson commented:



“We wanted The Daily Chump Health News to set the industry standard for health and beauty related news, information and tips. To do that we’ve assembled a fantastic team of health experts and professionals who dedicate themselves to bringing informative and cutting edge news to the public. The response has been great as our readership continues to grow month on month.”



During a recent site redesign a focus was placed on the user experience. A spokesperson explained the changes:



“One of the issues with having such a large amount of content is that it can be difficult for people to find what they are looking for. Our redesign focused on that issue and we’re pleased to say the feedback has been universally positive. Readers can navigate by category or even look at men or women only news. We showcase new stories on the homepage but we also highlight the top trending stories so visitors know exactly what is hot right now.”



