dailyPA Launches a Personal Assistant Service for Tourists Visiting London During the Olympics 2012

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- dailyPA has announced the launch of an affordable Personal Assistant service for tourists visiting London for the Olympics 2012. This service combines personal assistance with concierge and enables tourists visiting London to save Time, Hassle & Money.



Visitor plans start at just £55 & will make visits to London less stressful, more productive and way more fun. dailyPA’s personal assistants use their London knowledge, expertise & contacts to organise sight-seeing itineraries, transport to the Olympic park, book restaurants and meetings or even somewhere to dance after dinner. dailyPA’s visitor plan is offered with No Joining Fee, No Long-term Commitment, No Hourly Fees and a Satisfaction Guarantee. London visitors can sign-up today at http://www.dailyPA.com to enjoy a discount with the coupon: pr88oly1



For longer term London residents, dailyPa also offers several membership plans that start at just £47 per month. dailyPa’s personal assistants will organise anything that their customers don't have the time, inclination or expertise to arrange themselves (tasks on a to-do list, entertainment & restaurant bookings, as well as travel arrangements etc.).



Further information



dailyPA is an affordable lifestyle management company that helps its customers get the most from their lives by saving them time, hassle and money.



If you have a media enquiry, please contact: email: help@dailypa.com telephone: + 44 (0) 207 099 6219