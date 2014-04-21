Dailysoftwaredeal.com Offers 67% off Deal on Leawo Tunes Cleaner, Only 24-Hour Available

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Dailysoftwaredeal.com, an excellent platform dedicated to providing the most awesome software programs with ultra-low prices, now has a new yet exclusive deal. Their followers could get the flagship of Leawo Software – Tunes Cleaner in totally 67% price cut. This highly-rated iTunes cleanup tool is originally priced at $29.99. But thanks to great cooperation between Dailysoftwaredeal.com and Leawo Software, all followers could get this smart iTunes duplicate remover, album cover finder and ID3 Tag Editor at $9.99 only. The Tunes Cleaner 67% off deal is now in full swing and available for 24 hours only.



Dailysoftwaredeal.com has showcased that Leawo Tunes Cleaner is a pretty intelligent tool to clean up iTunes library and get iTunes well organized. It could act as an iTunes duplicate remover to help users detect song duplicates and then delete duplicates in iTunes. Besides, it could work as an album cover finder, easily downloading and adding album artwork to iTunes music library.



Cleaning up iTunes duplicates and finding album cover is not the all of Leawo Tunes Cleaner. This app could even serve as an ID3 tag editor to help people out of the frustration of MP3 tags missing. It could automatically scan songs in either iTunes or local music folders, identify those songs with incomplete tags, then intelligently download ID3 tags like Album, Artist, Year, Genre, Song Name, etc. and add to songs. For music addicts who collected a large number of MP3 files but now suffer from the incomplete ID3 tags, this iTunes cleanup tool will be the savior since they have no need to spend lots of time on perfecting the song details manually.



How to enjoy the Tunes Cleaner 67% off deal on dailysoftwaredeal.com?

Followers, who can't wait to take a try on Leawo Tunes Cleaner, could directly visit the promo page http://dailysoftwaredeal.com/seller/leawo-tunes-cleaner-67-off/ to grab the special offer. What should be highlighted is this awesome deal only lasts for 24 hours.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is an innovative multimedia software developer, dedicated to providing the very best in software products and services to worldwide consumers. Leawo Software contains lineup of award-winning products like iTunes cleaner, iPhone/iPad/iPod Transfer, Blu-ray Media Player, iOS Data Recovery, PowerPoint to Video, DVD Burner, Blu-ray Burner, Free Video Converter and Music Recorder to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Currently dailysoftwaredeal.com joins hands with this company to host a 67% off deal on its flagship Tunes Cleaner. The special offer is 24-hour limited. For more information about this big discount, please visit http://dailysoftwaredeal.com/seller/leawo-tunes-cleaner-67-off/.