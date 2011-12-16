Daimer Carpet Cleaning Equipment Ship With a Biodegradable Stain Removing Chemical

Woburn, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2011 -- Daimer Industries, Inc.®, one of the leading web suppliers of business-grade carpet cleaning equipment, intends to bundle 2 containers of a biodegradable stain removing chemical with its XTreme Power® XPH-5800T extractors. The stain remover has been concentrated to produce 64 gallons of final product. The dissolver has proven its effectiveness with over 90 percent of common rug stains that appear on lists from the domestic Carpet and Rug Institute.



"This stain dissolver chemical was developed for our Eco Green® series of earth-safe chemicals and was engineered to be compatible for use around children, adults, plants and animals -- as well as our environment," expounded Daimer.com spokes-manager for professional products and carpet cleaning equipment Matthew Baratta. "The formulation offers dilatability and proven effectiveness."



Environmentally-Safe Carpet Cleaning Equipment



Daimer® will provide the 2 containers of stain dissolving formula free of charge with each heated version of its XTreme Power® XPH-5800T carpet cleaning equipment. The 5800T is a tank-heated machine engineered for use in residential and professional/commercial environments.



The Eco Green® branded Carpet Care dissolving preparation enhances the heated carpet cleaning equipment with added stain remover abilities, Daimer® says. When applied directly onto carpets, the new preparation captures stains with a proprietary colloidal, non-harmful, chemical composition. The preparation dries into a powdery dust that is easily vacuumed. The formulation has been proven in scientific testing to decompose/biodegrade quickly for additional safety in a variety of environments.



The compact-footprint carpet cleaning equipment was upgraded with advanced performance pumps and floor wands, which can boost extraction capabilities on carpets and rugs.



Each of the XTreme Power® XPH-5800T carpet cleaners offer psi levels as high as 170 psi, cleaning temperatures to 150ºF and inboard solution tanks of 4.5 gallons.



Daimer® carpet cleaning equipment is available to customers in most countries and minimum orders may apply. For additional information about Daimer® carpet cleaning machines, carpet steam cleaners, carpet extractors or commercial carpet cleaner add-ons, visit http://www.daimer.com/carpet-cleaner/ or call Matthew Baratta at (888) 507-2220.



About Daimer Industries, Inc.®

Daimer®, http://www.daimer.com, is a major supplier and worldwide exporter of the cleaning industry's leading line of KleenJet® steam cleaners/vapor steam cleaners/steam cleaning equipment; Super Max(TM) commercial and industrial pressure washers, including cold water, hot water, and steam pressure washing machines; and XTreme Power® floor cleaners, including carpet cleaners and hard surface cleaners.