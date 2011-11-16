Daimer Carpet Cleaning Machines to Offer 2000 Foot Cleaning Radius

Woburn, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2011 -- Daimer Industries, Inc.®, a recognized global supplier to cleaning professionals, is now offering longer hoses with its popular XPH-5800T line of carpet cleaning machines. The hoses, which measure nearly 25 percent longer than the hoses they replace, provide a longer reach for work far from the base canister systems.



"Our longer hose offerings can save a lot time and work by letting the machine’s operator clean at a greater distance from the base canister," explained carpet cleaning machines technology representative for Daimer.com, Matthew Baratta. "These XTreme Power® XPH-5800T machines recently received more powerful wands and pumping systems, which made them already one of our top selling lines."



Small Canister, Big Power Carpet Cleaning Machines



The 5800T series of compact heated machines has been upgraded recently. The pumping canister units now provide a rated 170 psi of pressure. In addition, Daimer® recently added new patented one-foot floor wands that offer nearly 60 percent more suction, or the equivalent of an additional vacuum motor.



Now the company has added the longer hoses that measure 25 feet, or about 25 percent longer than the previous 20 foot hoses. As a result, the cleaning radius, or distance from the carpet cleaning machines a user can clean, has been increased to about 2000 feet.



Popular features of the machine remain unchanged. The tank heating unit still allows the carpet cleaning machines to heat to 150ºF for removing stains and ground in dirt. Over-sized onboard storage tanks are still rated for 4.5 gallons for solution and 4 gallons for recovery.



The new carpet cleaning machines are available to customers in most countries and minimum orders apply. For additional information about Daimer® carpet cleaners, carpet cleaning equipment, carpet extractors or rug steam cleaners, visit www.daimer.com/carpet-cleaner or call Matthew Baratta at (888) 507-2220.



About Daimer Industries, Inc.®

Daimer®, http://www.daimer.com, is a major supplier and worldwide exporter of the cleaning industry's leading line of KleenJet® steam cleaners/vapor steam cleaners/steam cleaning equipment; Super Max™ commercial and industrial pressure washers, including cold water, hot water, and steam pressure washing machines; and XTreme Power® floor cleaners, including carpet cleaners and hard surface cleaners.