Daimer Commercial Carpet Cleaners to Ship With 7.6 Meter Hoses for Longer Reach

Woburn, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2011 -- Daimer Industries, Inc.®, established trans-globally as a source of 50 Hz commercial carpet cleaners, plans to ship extra length hose systems with its XPH-5950I system line. The 7.6 meter hoses, which are nearly 25 percent longer than the preceding 6-meter hoses, will ship with machines later in the month.



"Our advanced, new hoses are real time savers for cleaning pros who like the extra length and cleaning reach," explained Daimer.com’s Matthew Baratta, a manager of media for commercial carpet cleaners. "We anticipate that these improved XTreme Power® XPH-5950I carpet extractor will offer a new level of value for our commercial customers."



50 Hz Commercial Carpet Cleaners, 7.6 Meter Hoses



The XTreme Power® 5950I is a 50 Hz system that ships with a recently upgraded floor wand. The popular commercial carpet cleaners support approximately 11.7 bar of pressure (170 psi), heated cleaning as hot as 99ºC (170ºF) and 4.7 LPS of air flow. The carpet cleaning machines are also equipped with Daimer®’s specialized low-flow design for faster carpet drying.



Previously, Daimer®’s 5950I commercial carpet cleaners were shipped with 6-meter (20 foot) hoses included for solution and vacuuming. The new upgraded hoses are measured for 7.6 meters (25 feet), an increase of approximately 25 percent. More importantly, the new long hoses support a 610-meter (2000-foot) cleaning radius that allows operators to work farther from the extraction base units before the units need to be repositioned. An added cleaning radius is known to reduce time and effort required of big cleaning jobs.



Daimer® plans to ship the new hose-equipped machines later this month.



The new commercial carpet cleaners are available to customers in most countries and minimum orders apply. For additional information about Daimer® commercial carpet cleaners, carpet cleaning machines, carpet extractor systems, rug shampooer equipment or upholstery cleaners, visit www.daimer.com/carpet-cleaner/ or call Matthew Baratta at (888) 507-2220.



About Daimer Industries, Inc.®

Daimer®, http://www.daimer.com, is a major supplier and worldwide exporter of the cleaning industry's leading line of KleenJet® steam cleaners/vapor steam cleaners/steam cleaning equipment; Super Max(TM) commercial and industrial pressure washers, including cold water, hot water, and steam pressure washing machines; and XTreme Power® floor cleaners, including carpet cleaners and hard surface cleaners.