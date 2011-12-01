Daimer Gas Pressure Washer Machines Now Support Hoses up to 295 Feet

Woburn, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2011 -- Daimer Industries, Inc.®, a first page Google rated vendor of all gas pressure washer equipment, has released a pair of fuel-powered and fuel heated machines: the Super Max™ 12880 DE and Super Max™ 12500 DE. The units support maximum portability because they do not require an electrical outlet for either power or heat. Moreover, the Daimer® systems include the company’s custom-manufactured Long Hose Technology that allows for the use of long hoses and consistent pressure levels at distances up to 295 feet from the base unit.



"Our DE all gas pressure washer systems offer a new level of portability -- the machines don’t need an electrical outlet so operators can clean far from the base unit with a super long hose," announced Daimer.com portable fuel technologies spokes manager Matthew Baratta. "We expect customers to love the ability to move the unit anywhere, enjoy high power and steam cleaning, and be able to place the combustion-powered base unit in one place and clean without concern about fumes in another place."



All Gas Pressure Washer



Daimer®’s DE model Super Max™ 12000 machines offer 3000 psi pressure levels and 5 GPM of water flow. The gas pressure systems offer high temperature cleaning with either hot water or wet steam. Both units are powered by high performance diesel engines with 9 gallon fuel capacities; electrical power is not required by these machines.



As well, the two Daimer® all gas pressure washer systems come with the company’s custom manufactured Longer Hose Technology, or LHT, that allows the users to clean far from the combustion powered and heated base housing. At present, the technology supports hoses just over 295 feet long. Gas pressure washers not equipped with this type of design often lose notable pressure near the end of a hose this length.



The key difference between the two DE all gas pressure washer machines is that the units heat using different types of fuels. The 12880 DE heats using diesel, kerosene or heating oils and offers an additional 9 gallons of capacity for the heating system fuels. The 12500 DE heats using propane gas and includes a 50 pound empty tank with each unit.



For additional information about Daimer®'s line of industrial gas pressure washer products, best electric pressure washers for institutional applications, steam pressure washers or commercial pressure washers, visit http://www.daimer.com/pressure-washers or call Matthew Baratta at (888) 507-2220. Super Max™ power washers are available to customers in most countries.



