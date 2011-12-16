Daimer Hard Floor Cleaner is a Sludge Extractor, Power Washer, or Tile Cleaner

Woburn, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2011 -- Daimer Industries®, the worldwide leader for Internet-available steam cleaning equipment, has just shipped a new XTreme Power HSC 13250 machine, a multi-capability hard floor cleaner that can handle a wide range of power cleaning jobs. The system combines the features of a steam pressure washer, sludge extractor, and tile grout cleaning system into a one value-priced unit.



"We manufacture each 13250 hard floor cleaner to manage most common power cleaning jobs," boasted Matthew Baratta, the Daimer.com floor cleaning machines representative. "This recently enhanced machine includes a power washer, a sludge extraction unit, plus a powered head for stone and tile surfaces."



Many Applications, a Single Hard Floor Cleaner



Daimer®’s new HSC 13250 system comes with a 9-inch in diameter powered spinner head that is able reach top performance levels of 1000 psi and 1000 rpm. The compact head projects water in an angled spray pattern capable of digging into the deep pores found in many types of tile or stone surfaces. Around the 9-inch head, rubber stripping traps excess water to prevent any over-spraying in water sensitive areas.



The hard floor cleaner machine supports heated, cold and wet steam cleaning capabilities for pressure washer like applications with compatible drainage. The heating subsystem burns only propane that is stored in the included 40-pound canister, which is shipped empty.



The sludge extractor features of this hard floor cleaner range from 30 gallons per minute of capacity to 10 gallons of total recovery in an included tank. Each machine is also equipped with an auto dumping feature.



The system's extractor is powered by a dual of 3-stage power motors. Fifty feet of vacuum and dumping hose are sold with every one of the hard floor cleaner machines.



