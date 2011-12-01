Daimer Hot Water Pressure Washer Line Features Automated Shutoff

Woburn, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2011 -- Daimer Industries, Inc.®, a renowned institutional provider of hot water pressure washer equipment, just began promoting its line of Super Max™ 12800-class portable machines offering a custom auto shutoff capability called AST®. The four AST machines, Super Max™ 12800 AST, 12820 AST, 12840 AST and 12860 AST, have been manufactured for demanding mobile jobs and cleaning applications.



"Our 12800 equipment offer high levels of cleaning power in a compact portable configuration with AST engineering," exhorted Daimer.com’s hot water pressure washer and engineering spokesperson Matthew Baratta. "Not only does this equipment provide maximum levels of power, but it includes our technology [AST] for extending the life of key system components."



A Tale of Four Gas Pressure Washer Machines



Daimer®’s Super Max™ 12800 AST hot water pressure washer machines are designed to automatically shut down the units' pumps and motors during periods of inactivity. The feature is best for big applications in which operators are required to be far from the pressure/heating base unit. Each of the machines ships with 50 feet of hose.



The hot water pressure washer systems come with 60 Hz motors in an array of voltage options (50 Hz, 110V, 220V, 440V single phase, three phase.)



The hot water pressure washer equipment employs commercial-grade heating units with schedule-80 coil systems. The systems can be purchased to burn kerosene fuel, diesel gas or heating oils. Machines can be ordered with optional support for multiple guns at additions cost direct from Daimer®.



The new 12800 AST hot water pressure washer systems include:

- Super Max™ 12800 AST (2 GPM, 1000 psi)

- Super Max™ 12820 AST (3 GPM, 1500 psi)

- Super Max™ 12840 AST (4 GPM, 2000 psi)

- Super Max™ 12820 AST (5 GPM, 3000 psi)



For additional information about Daimer®'s line of hot water pressure washer offerings,electric pressure washer systems, pressure washing equipment,gas pressure washers or high pressure washers, visit http://www.daimer.com/pressure-washers/ or call Matthew Baratta at (888) 507-2220.



