Daimer Posts High Pressure Washers e-Book for Cleaning Professionals

Woburn, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2011 -- Daimer Industries, Inc.®, the number one site by search results for institutional steam cleaners, has now published its second e-book that explains the inner workings and key features of the company’s top selling high pressure washers. The e-book called The Daimer® All-About Guide for Pressure Washers is free to download and hosted on Daimer.com.



"We often get calls from even experienced users of high pressure washers asking similar questions," noted Daimer.com’s web product representative Matthew Baratta. "So, we’ve taken all our best answers and assembled them into a single, no cost, e-booklet."



All-About High Pressure Washers Guide



Daimer®’s PDF-formatted guide was formatted to allow business professionals to quickly download, view and share it. The document is designed to open on most common hardware platforms. The booklet is 11 pages long and is written to be comprehensive without providing information overload, Baratta explained.



The e-book consists of four parts. The first part provides a quick list of applications and technologies typically associated with today’s high pressure washers. For example a section on components explains water pumps, power sources, heating options and nozzles.



A section on proprietary technologies, including those offered by Daimer®, covers topics, such as tri-mode temperature design, auto shut-off engineering and phosphatizing systems.



The third section offers specific buying recommendations. Here, the authors discuss common specifications, such as pressure levels and psi, flow rates and GPS, and different heating and power sources.



As with all of Daimer®’s e-books, the high pressure washers booklet includes a Key Questions to Ask Before Purchasing section. The last section includes specifics on Daimer® pressure washers.



For additional information about Daimer® high pressure washers, best pressure washers for industry, electric pressure washers, gas pressure washers or hot water pressure washers, visit http://www.daimer.com/pressure-washers or call Matthew Baratta at (888) 507-2220. The steam cleaner machines are available to customers in most countries. Minimum order quantities may apply.



