Daimer Ships 50 Hz Hard Floor Cleaners Featuring Low Noise Design

Woburn, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2011 -- Daimer Industries®, a leading supplier worldwide of hard floor cleaners, has now shipped a 50 Hz version of its popular 60 Hz, low-noise XTreme Power® HSC 13000A system. The specialized machine supports is designed for use in applications where sound is a concern when cleaning floors, walls, counters and rugs.



"These machines minimize noise, yet can still handle many applications by simply changing the cleaning attachment," boasted Daimer.com’s Matthew Baratta. "The hard floor cleaners include a base unit with capabilities for use as a pressure washer, tile and grout cleaner and upholstery carpet cleaner."



Multi-Function Hard Floor Cleaners Go Global



Each of the Daimer® 50 Hz HSC 13000A hard floor cleaners is equipped with a highly powered 48 cm rotational cleaning head. The cleaning head has been rated for 1000 rpm as well as pressure levels to 103 bar. The heads come designed for tile and grout cleaning of porous and sealed tile surfaces. The spinning mechanical head is uniquely designed to emit water at such an angle to enter stone pores and deep clean, Daimer® said.



The upgraded head for the 50 Hz hard floor cleaners is enclosed in a composite-based guard unit that limits overspray as well as water waste and environmental impact issues. The overspray-reduction technology also comes on an optional 23-cm mechanical head designed for wall applications.



Finally, the low noise case was engineered to minimize sound production from the hard floor cleaners to 58 decibels. This noise level is typically low enough for use in busy offices and night time environments where excessive sound can be a concern.



