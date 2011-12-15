Daimer Ships Electric Pressure Washer Machines With Long Hose Lines

Woburn, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2011 -- Daimer Industries, Inc.®, a globally established supplier of technically-advanced electric pressure washer machines, provided details for three new lines sporting a unique capability for supporting extra-long hose lines and long-distance cleaning. The proprietary capability, known as Long Hose Technology, allows for high pressure cleaning far from the power-producing base and pump. The technology is designed to provide virtually consistent pressure levels across a long hose line. The new lines are expected to be named: Vapor-Flo® 7500, Vapor-Flo® 7600, and Vapor-Flo® 7700.



"We are expecting to offer LHT, our newest distance-cleaning technology, in twelve new electric pressure washer machines spread across three lines," said Daimer.com’s 50 Hz distance cleaning spokesman Matthew Baratta. "Most importantly, these machines are all-electric Vapor-Flo®’s --they can clean with little noise and no exhaust."



440V LHT Electric Pressure Washer Machines



The soon-to-be released LHT Vapor-Flo® lines will include 12 machines in four different case configurations. Three configurations will be designed for portability and maneuverability, including: a steel/non-staining case that will offer the lowest price, a steel/powder-coated that will be available in a standard case or manual-front-loading case that allows operators to refill it by hand for occasions when they need to clean away from a water hook up.



The fourth design of the new electric pressure washer machines will be non-mobile and stationary for repeat applications in a single location. However, the LHT capability will allow even this stationary design to be more flexible because operators can clean up to 90 meters away.



The three lines of new electric pressure washer machines with LHT will be named the 7500, 7600 and 7700. Each of the lines will include one each of the four case designs discussed above. All of the twelve machines will come with direct-drive pumping units and support for up to 130 bar of pressure (1880 psi). The 7500 models will offer 2.3 LPM of flow and temperature cleaning to 96.1°C. The 7600 models will offer 3.8 LPM and 79.4°C. The 7700 models will offer 3.8 LPM and 96.1°C.



For additional information about Daimer®'s electric pressure washer machines, commercial pressure washer systems, hot water pressure washer machines or high pressure washers, visit http://www.daimer.com/pressure-washers/ or call Matthew Baratta at (888) 507-2220. Super Max™ electric pressure washer machines are available to customers in most countries.



