Daimer Ships Gas Pressure Washers Featuring Auto Shutoff Technology

"Our new 15000 series machines offer the highest levels of pressure and flow in our stationary AST® line," exclaimed Daimer.com’s engineering and gas pressure washers spokesman Matthew Baratta. "Not only do these machines offer maximum power, but they include a technology [AST®] that extends the useful life of the systems."



Two More Gas Pressure Washers with AST



Daimer®’s Super Max™ 15000 line of AST® pressure washing equipment already included four machines. The new additions, the 15800AST and 15900 AST, offer higher levels of pressure and flow rate.



AST®-equipped machines automatically shut off the pumps and motor components when the machines are inactive. The technology was engineered for large applications when the operators are using a lengthy hose and cleaning far from the base unit. The new advanced gas pressure washers come with 60 Hz 220 volt motors. (Other motor configurations are available as options.)



The gas pressure washers heat using industrial-caliber, schedule-80 heating coils. The 220 volt systems can be equipped to burn a range of fuels: diesel, natural gas or propane, among others. The machines support three heating options: cold (unheated), highly-heated water and super-heated wet steam. The hot water pressure washers can be ordered with multi-gun support as an extra cost option from Daimer®.



The new 15000 advanced AST® gas pressure washers include the following specifications:

- Super Max™ 15800 AST (4 GPM, 2000 psi)

- Super Max™ 15900AST (5 GPM, 3000 psi)



