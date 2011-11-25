Daimer Ships Hard Floor Cleaners Featuring a Low Noise Acoustic Case

Woburn, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2011 -- Daimer Industries®, a global steam cleaner leader according to Google rankings, has just shipped the XTreme Power® HSC 13000A, a line of low-noise, acoustic-damping, hard floor cleaners than can handle a wide range of common applications. The new machines can be purchased with attachments for power spinning on hard surfaces, heads for cleaning walls and counters, and wands for carpets and upholstery.



"Our 13000A hard floor cleaners can handle tasks that previously would have required several machines while emitting minimum noise," noted Matthew Baratta, Daimer.com multi-surface systems spokesman. "The special acoustic cases make these machines ideal for use at night or in busy environments where noise production is a concern."



Hard Floor Cleaners with Low Noise



The HSC 13000A hard floor cleaners are housed in a specially designed, acoustic case engineered to reduce cleaning machine noise to as little as 58 decibels. The extractor base housing is under warranty for 5 years.



The hard floor cleaners are equipped with pump systems that can deliver pressure levels ranging from 0 to 1500 psi (under 500 psi is best for carpets, while higher levels are best for tile and grout cleaning.) The floor steam cleaners are sold with 9-inch diameter, mechanized spinner heads for cleaning pores on porous tile surfaces.



Optional heads that can be purchased separately for the hard floor cleaners include: a 19-inch mechanized spinner, 12-inch squeegee, 18-inch squeegee, wall squeegee, extraction wand, carpet jet want, pressure washer wand and an upholstery wand.



