Daimer Ships Vapor Steam Cleaners Supporting Water Feeds, Higher Suction

Woburn, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2011 -- Daimer Industries, Inc.®, a worldwide source for janitorial machinery, has just released a line of antibacterial vapor steam cleaners with advanced extraction systems and direct water feed support. The KleenJet® Ultra 10136-483CVP incorporates a proprietary ATIS® fully certified sanitizing system with the company’s most advanced wet/dry steam vacuum.



"The 10136-483CVP vapor steam cleaners offer one of the highest levels of extraction among 480-volt machines on the market today," proclaimed Daimer.com extractor systems communication representative Matthew Baratta. "Daimer®’s newest line is being offered with full industrial-grade features, including water feed support and large fluid tanks to reduce the need for emptying and refilling."



Direct Water Feed Vapor Steam Cleaners



Daimer®’s 10136-483CVP line ships with high end boiler and pressure systems. The 13,000-watt vapor steam cleaner can generate extra dense steam for extended durations of cleaning at high temperatures, a capability not available in low wattage systems. The units are designed for 480-Volt, 60 Hz, three-phase electricity. Daimer® offers the machines in other configurations, such as 50 Hz for companies abroad and 440-Volt, both at similar price points



The 480V vapor steam cleaners come with high velocity vacuum systems incorporated into the base units. The vacuum systems are among Daimer®’s first to support 3200 mm of column lift. In addition, the extraction subsystems manufactured for use on wet and dry surfaces can tackle animal hair, pollen, dust mites and bed bugs.



For virtually non-stop operation between refills and emptying, the vapor steam cleaners come with 35L waste chambers and a direct water feed capability. The boilers have a rated capacity of 34 liters for both boiler and refill tank. A 20L detergent chamber allows for the disbursal of cleaning agents other commercial solutions.



For additional information about the tests or Daimer® steam vacuum cleaners, commercial steam cleaner systems, portable steam cleaner add-ons or steam cleaning machines, visit http://www.daimer.com/steam-cleaners/ or call Matthew Baratta at (888) 507-2220.



