Daimer Steam Car Wash Machines Now Ship With Long Hose Capability

Woburn, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2011 -- Daimer Industries®, a globally established source of steam car wash machines, announced plans for three propane-heated, electricity powered, portable, auto detailing power washers. The new Super Max™ exterior automotive cleaning machines -- the 6000, 7000 as well as 9000 – will provide portability, small size and support for the longest hoses the company offers.



"Our three new steam car wash machines enhance the Super Max™ line with a new level of portability -- not only are the machines small and powerful, but our Long Hose Technology means users can reach further without moving the propane heated base unit,” revealed Daimer.com’s fuel-heat, auto detailing spokesman Matthew Baratta. "The car wash power washers come in an assortment of electrical power options for large and smaller scale vehicle operations."



Extreme Mobility in Steam Car Wash Machines



Daimer®'s new auto detailing power washers offer a range of water flow rates and pressure levels for removing everything from engine gunk to sap to bugs from small vehicle and truck surfaces. The value priced Super Max™ 6000, steam car wash machines for example, are designed to achieve nearly 750 psi with flows of 1.4 GPM. The more advanced Super Max™ 7000, can achieve 1000 psi with 2.5 GPM of flow. The high end 9000 can hit 1500 psi with water flows to 2.8 GPM.



The steam car wash machines are mounted on commercial-grade wheels and include protective, rust resisting housings. The car detailing machines are equipped with multiple cleaning modes: cold water, hot water and water-rich steam that is as hot as about 330ºF. The machines heat with propane gas fuels. The car pressure machines rely on electric motors, ranging from a low of .75 HP for the each 6000 to a high of 3 HP for the 9000.



The steam car wash machines also include support for Daimer®’s longest hose options that can reach 300 feet. The support is provided by the company’s Long Hose Technology that allows for steady pressure along the length of extra long hoses.



For information about Daimer®'s steam car wash products, car detailing equipment, mobile car wash machines, car pressure washer systems or portable steam cleaners, visit www.daimer.com/auto-detailing/ or call Matthew Baratta at (888) 507-2220.



